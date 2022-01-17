 Coconino County to hire judge to help with backlog of cases - Albuquerque Journal

Coconino County to hire judge to help with backlog of cases

By Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County is using federal relief funds to address a backlog of court cases that were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The county anticipates spending $500,000 from its share of American Rescue Plan Act funding to hire a new judge and support staff at the Coconino County Superior Court. The county Board of Supervisors recently agreed to fund the position for two years.

The new judge could start in the spring, increasing the number of court divisions to eight, the Arizona Daily Sun reported. Interviews of candidates are expected to start soon.

The pandemic forced court officials to delay numerous jury trials. More than 60 jury trials are scheduled this year, said presiding Coconino County Superior Court Judge Dan Slayton.

“This new division will hopefully increase confidence in citizens that we are mindful of their desire to get into court and have their cases heard,” Slayton said.

He said caseloads likely won’t return to normal for two or three years, even with the help of another judge. He expects the position to become permanent once the federal relief funds run out.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Navajo increases ability to do COVID testing, vaccinations
Around the Region
Health facilities on the Navajo Nation ... Health facilities on the Navajo Nation are increasing the ability to test for COVID-19 and vaccinate people as the omicron variant spreads, tribal leaders ...
2
Air Force team helps Yuma hospital care for COVID ...
Around the Region
Needing assistance due to staff shortages ... Needing assistance due to staff shortages and increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients, including some requiring high levels of care, Yuma Regional Medical Center applied ...
3
Driver arrested in crash that killed motorcyclist in Phoenix
Around the Region
A driver has been arrested in ... A driver has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Phoenix, according to police said. Police said 29-year-old David ...
4
MLK III: History to remember Sinema unkindly over filibuster
Around the Region
Martin Luther King III came to ... Martin Luther King III came to Arizona with harsh words for Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, whose refusal to change the Senate's Jim Crow-era filibuster ...
5
25-year-old Colorado skier found dead near Lost Trail resort
Around the Region
A 25-year-old Colorado skier who went ... A 25-year-old Colorado skier who went missing Thursday from the Lost Trail Ski Area on the Montana-Idaho border has been found dead. The man's ...
6
Phoenix police: Teen worker shot through drive-thru window
Around the Region
A 16-year-old working a fast-food restaurant's ... A 16-year-old working a fast-food restaurant's drive-thru window was shot and seriously wounded by a customer following an argument about an order, Phoenix police ...
7
Arizona judge upholds Ducey's cut of extra jobless benefits
Around the Region
An Arizona judge has upheld Republican ... An Arizona judge has upheld Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's decision last year to cut $300 in supplemental monthly unemployment benefits provided by the federal ...
8
Arizona Treasurer Yee drops out of GOP race for ...
Around the Region
State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Saturday ... State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Saturday she is dropping out of Arizona's crowded race for the Republican nomination for governor and will instead run ...
9
Pandemic stress drives some Colorado teachers from classroom
Around the Region
Diane Santorico was a year shy ... Diane Santorico was a year shy of completing her third decade as a teacher when the profession that once gave her so much joy ...