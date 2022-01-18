 APD arrests third suspect in July homicide Downtown - Albuquerque Journal

APD arrests third suspect in July homicide Downtown

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Police Department detectives have arrested the third suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Downtown last summer.

Darryus Chavez, 22, is charged with murder, conspiracy, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Asad Moody, 20, and Jonathan Martinez, 21, face the same charges and Isney Lafirme, 21, is charged with conspiracy. Martinez is the only one still on the loose.

Police say on July 9 the suspects had gone Downtown, armed with an AK-47, looking for the men who had beaten up Moody six days earlier. They apparently mistakenly believed Trevonte Robbins’s friend had been one of the men, based on his hair style.

As Robbins and his group of friends walked down the street, police say Moody got out of the back seat and fired at them. Robbins was killed. His friend was shot, but survived. Gunfire also struck an APD officer who was responding to the scene, resulting in minor injuries.

Investigators have not found any evidence Robbins and his friends were the ones who beat up Moody and say there is no known connection between the two groups.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
APD arrests third suspect in July homicide Downtown
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police Department detectives have arrested ... Albuquerque Police Department detectives have arrested the third suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Downtown last summer. Darryus Chavez, 22, is charged ...
2
Stakes high for those held prior to trial
ABQnews Seeker
But governor, others say public would ... But governor, others say public would be safer with pretrial detention reforms
3
Lawmakers scrutinize explosive growth of early childhood trust fund
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's revenue bonanza is leading ... New Mexico's revenue bonanza is leading to some unintended windfalls. Take, for instance, a state early childhood trust fund that was created in 2020 ...
4
Screening awaits NM Capitol visitors
ABQnews Seeker
Visitors to the Roundhouse for opening ... Visitors to the Roundhouse for opening day will face metal detectors and health screening as lawmakers begin their first regular session since the building ...
5
UNM tapped for Air Force space program
ABQnews Seeker
Space University Lobos? The University of ... Space University Lobos? The University of New Mexico was one of a handful of universities tapped to be part of a new Air Force ...
6
City, county of Santa Fe seek resolution of annexation ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some jurisdiction questions pending over 14 ... Some jurisdiction questions pending over 14 years
7
APS students return to classrooms Tuesday
ABQnews Seeker
Officials still dealing with effects of ... Officials still dealing with effects of cyberattack
8
Body found in rubble of charred building
ABQnews Seeker
Investigators looking through the rubble of ... Investigators looking through the rubble of a West Central Avenue office building fire Monday morning discovered a body. Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were dispatched ...
9
Council member states he, Keller discussed tax cuts
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor's office chides Lewis, but won't ... Mayor's office chides Lewis, but won't dispute claim