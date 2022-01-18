 Man sentenced in fatal armed robbery - Albuquerque Journal

Man sentenced in fatal armed robbery

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Omar Cordero (MDC)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A judge sentenced Omar Cordero to two years of supervised probation for his role in a 2018 robbery that led to the shooting death of 20-year-old Clifford Patterson.

Cordero, 20, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery, 2nd Judicial District Court Judge Bruce Fox said before sentencing Thursday.

Police said Cordero was one of five high school students who planned to rob Patterson during a drug deal on April 20, 2018, in Southwest Albuquerque.

Criminal cases are pending against three of Cordero’s alleged co-conspirators.

Patterson was in the driver’s seat of a car in the 9700 block of Gemstone SW, near 98th and Central, when he was shot once in the back of the head. He died at the scene.

A witness told police Patterson had arranged through Facebook messenger to meet the youths in a cul-de-sac and sell them a quarter pound of marijuana when he was fatally shot.

Fox said Cordero was not in the car at the time of the shooting, but conspired with others to rob Patterson.

Cordero served eight months at the Metropolitan Detention Center before he reached a plea agreement in May 2020 and was released, Fox said.

Others charged in connection with Patterson’s death are:

• Gabriel Martinez, 18, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor and faces up to two years in juvenile custody. A sentencing hearing had not been scheduled.

• Giovonta Martinez, 18, entered a plea agreement in 2020, which remains sealed. He is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 10.

• Dominic Padilla was charged in juvenile court and records in his case remain sealed. Padilla was 16 at the time of Patterson’s killing.

A fifth person charged in the robbery, Ryan Saavedra, 18, was fatally shot in April at Westgate Heights Park near Unser and Arenal SW, police said. No arrests have been made in Saavedra’s killing.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Rule change doubles number of cannabis plants for growers
ABQnews Seeker
Increase still may not meet demand Increase still may not meet demand
2
Man sentenced in fatal armed robbery
ABQnews Seeker
Police say suspect was one of ... Police say suspect was one of five students who planned to rob victim amid drug deal
3
APS students to return to classrooms Tuesday
ABQnews Seeker
District will work around cyberattack that ... District will work around cyberattack that canceled classes
4
UNM included in 'Space University' program
ABQnews Seeker
Initiative part of Air Force effort ... Initiative part of Air Force effort to increase academic technology research
5
Stakes high for those held prior to trial
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers say pretrial detention reform would ... Lawmakers say pretrial detention reform would make public safer, process fairer for defendants
6
Lawmakers scrutinize explosive growth of early childhood fund
ABQnews Seeker
Early childhood fund may hit $4B ... Early childhood fund may hit $4B by 2025 thanks to robust taxes on oil and nat
7
APD arrests third suspect in July homicide Downtown
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police Department detectives have arrested ... Albuquerque Police Department detectives have arrested the third suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Downtown last summer. Darryus Chavez, 22, is charged ...
8
Screening awaits NM Capitol visitors
ABQnews Seeker
Visitors to the Roundhouse for opening ... Visitors to the Roundhouse for opening day will face metal detectors and health screening as lawmakers begin their first regular session since the building ...
9
City, county of Santa Fe seek resolution of annexation ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some jurisdiction questions pending over 14 ... Some jurisdiction questions pending over 14 years