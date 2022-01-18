 Santa Fe city, county seek resolution of annexation issues - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe city, county seek resolution of annexation issues

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

The Agua Fria Fire Station in Santa Fe County on January 4, 2022. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – Unresolved annexation issues from 2008 between the city and county of Santa Fe that have left confusion for some residents are on track to be negotiated and resolved following a joint resolution approved last week by the Santa Fe City Council.

City Councilors Signe Lindell and Jamie Cassutt have been appointed to work with County Commissioners Anna Hansen and Hank Hughes to negotiate a non-binding agreement on annexations to be presented to the council and commission by April 13. Even after a court-ordered Settlement Annexation Agreement in 2008 and subsequent modifications it’s unclear for some residents which governmental entity to go to for building permits and who should respond to emergency calls.

The two governments in 2013 were given five more years to fulfill the court settlement but problems are still pending, Hansen said in a recent telephone interview.

The county and city have various mutual aid agreements for things like fire protection but some have expired, she said.

“Those need to be rediscussed and reassigned and agreed upon,” she said.

William Mee, president of the Agua Fria Village Association, has been a frequent critic of the lack of agreements between the two governments. He noted that there have been a lot of piecemeal annexations over the years.

As of 2008, 19 annexation areas were involved from the Hyde Park area to the southeast side of town as well as parcels on Rodeo Road and Rufina Street, which include an estimated 13,000 residents, Mee said in a phone interview.

Some areas such as the north side of West Alameda Street in Hansen’s District 2 have not been annexed to the city. “The residents do not want to be annexed,” said Hansen, but they go to the city seeking land use permits.

“People for a decade have been unserved,” said Mee, but the joint resolution has given him encouragement.

“I’m hopeful they will be able to do it,” he said.

Hansen would like to see better service for all constituents. “I am really hoping to see this as a win-win for both city and county residents and the governing bodies.”

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Santa Fe city, county seek resolution of annexation issues
From the newspaper
Some jurisdiction questions pending since 2008 Some jurisdiction questions pending since 2008
2
Rule change doubles number of cannabis plants for growers
ABQnews Seeker
Increase still may not meet demand Increase still may not meet demand
3
Man sentenced in fatal armed robbery
ABQnews Seeker
Police say suspect was one of ... Police say suspect was one of five students who planned to rob victim amid drug deal
4
APS students to return to classrooms Tuesday
ABQnews Seeker
District will work around cyberattack that ... District will work around cyberattack that canceled classes
5
City, county of Santa Fe seek resolution of annexation ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some jurisdiction questions pending over 14 ... Some jurisdiction questions pending over 14 years
6
Council member states he, Keller discussed tax cuts
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor's office chides Lewis, but won't ... Mayor's office chides Lewis, but won't dispute claim
7
Former lobbyist finds new calling in cannabis
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque man gives up $90,000 salary ... Albuquerque man gives up $90,000 salary for local budding industry
8
I want an electric car but … what about ...
From the newspaper
Most people understand we have to ... Most people understand we have to electrify transportation to get to net-zero emissions. Annually ab ...
9
Are 4-day work weeks feasible? Business leaders weigh in
ABQnews Seeker
The concept and feasibility of four-day ... The concept and feasibility of four-day work weeks has been discussed in recent weeks, but it' ...
My News
Most Read