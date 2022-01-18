 Blinken to visit Ukraine as US-Russia tensions escalate - Albuquerque Journal

Blinken to visit Ukraine as US-Russia tensions escalate

By Matthew Lee / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ukraine this week as tensions between the U.S. and Russia escalate over a possible Russian invasion of its neighbor, the State Department said Tuesday.

Blinken will be in Kyiv on Tuesday on a hastily arranged trip to show U.S. support following inconclusive diplomatic talks between Moscow and the West in Europe last week that failed to resolve stark disagreements over Ukraine and other security matters.

Instead, those meetings appear to have increased fears of a Russian invasion, and the Biden administration has accused Russia of preparing a “false flag operation” to use as a pretext for intervention. Russia has angrily denied the charge.

From Kyiv, Blinken will travel on Thursday to Berlin, where he will meet with his German, British and French counterparts to discuss a possible response to any Russian military action. Russia has massed some 100,000 troops with tanks and other heavy weapons on its own soil near the Ukrainian border in what many observers believe may be preparation for an invasion.

On Monday, Russia’s top diplomat rejected the U.S. allegations that it was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine. Speaking to reporters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the U.S. claim as “total disinformation.”

Lavrov reaffirmed that Russia expects a written response this week from the U.S. and its allies to Moscow’s request for binding guarantees that NATO will not embrace Ukraine or any other ex-Soviet nations or station its forces and weapons there.

Washington and its allies firmly rejected Moscow’s demands during last week’s Russia-U.S. negotiations in Geneva and a related NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels.

The White House said Friday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to carry out acts of sabotage there and blame them on Ukraine to create a pretext for possible invasion.

Ahead of Blinken’s visit to Kyiv, a delegation of U.S. senators was visiting Ukraine to emphasize congressional support for the country.

“Our bipartisan congressional delegation sends a clear message to the global community: the United States stands in unwavering support of our Ukrainian partners to defend their sovereignty and in the face of persistent Russian aggression,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat, said in a statement.

Speaking Monday on a visit to Kyiv, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that “any further escalation would carry a high price for the Russian regime — economic, political and strategic,” and she emphasized the need to continue negotiations.

“We are prepared to have a serious dialogue with Russia, because diplomacy is the only way to defuse this highly dangerous situation at the moment,” she said.

Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula after the ouster of Ukraine’s Moscow-friendly leader and in 2014 also threw its weight behind a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine. More than 14,000 people have been killed in nearly eight years of fighting between the Russia-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces in the country’s industrial heartland called Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow will take unspecified “military-technical measures” if the West stonewalls its demands.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Race to cut carbon emissions splits U.S. states on ...
Nation
As climate change pushes states in ... As climate change pushes states in the U.S. to dramatically cut their use of fossil fuels, many are coming to the conclusion that solar, ...
2
EXPLAINER: 5G and air travel
Nation
The airline industry is raising the ... The airline industry is raising the stakes in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over plans to launch new 5G wireless service this week, ...
3
Wall Street opening lower led by Goldman, banks
Nation
Shares are falling at the open ... Shares are falling at the open on Wall Street Monday, following global markets lower as the S&P 500 extended its slide into a third ...
4
Blinken to visit Ukraine as US-Russia tensions escalate
Nation
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will ... Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ukraine this week as tensions between the U.S. and Russia escalate over a possible Russian invasion of ...
5
Sinema, Manchin slammed as Senate begins voting bill debate
Nation
Facing stark criticism from civil rights ... Facing stark criticism from civil rights leaders, senators return to Capitol Hill under intense pressure to change their rules and break a Republican filibuster ...
6
Texas synagogue hostage-taker had stayed in area shelters
Nation
An armed man who took four ... An armed man who took four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue had spent time in area homeless shelters in ...
7
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
Nation
The rabbi of a Texas synagogue ... The rabbi of a Texas synagogue where a gunman took hostages during livestreamed services said Monday that he threw a chair at his captor ...
8
Support flows to 'changed' Texas synagogue after standoff
Nation
The tight-knit congregation at a Texas ... The tight-knit congregation at a Texas synagogue where four people were held hostage by an armed captor during a 10-hour standoff over the weekend ...
9
On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act ...
Nation
A day before the U.S. Senate ... A day before the U.S. Senate was expected to take up significant legislation on voting rights that is looking likely to fail, Martin Luther ...