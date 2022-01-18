 FBI arrest Snowflake man who refused to give up live grenade - Albuquerque Journal

FBI arrest Snowflake man who refused to give up live grenade

By Associated Press

SNOWFLAKE, Ariz. — A man in the town of Snowflake is in FBI custody after a live grenade was found in his RV.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Tuesday of the 61-year-old man.

According to sheriff’s officials, they received a call Jan. 2 about a possible explosive device at the man’s home.

They spoke to the man, who admitted to possessing a live grenade. He then threatened to make another one if they seized it.

Sheriff’s deputies returned the next day with a search warrant. They found the grenade, which was properly disposed by state Department of Public Safety bomb technicians.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for the man Thursday. He surrendered to the FBI without incident.


