Texas deputies fatally shoot suspect in earlier shooting

HOUSTON — A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a Houston restaurant manager was shot and killed by deputies in northeast Houston, according to Harris County sheriff’s officials.

The 28-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was shot multiple times Monday after he first ran from the undercover deputies who saw him walking along a street, then made gestures indicating he was pointing a gun at them, said Harris County sheriff’s assistant chief Mike Lee.

No weapons were found at the scene, according to Sgt. Dennis Wolford.

The deputies “believed him to be armed and dangerous,” Wolford said. “It appeared he had a weapon and was pointing it at the deputies.”

The deputies, whose names have not been released, were placed on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

The man was wanted in the Saturday shooting death of Cracker Barrel manager Robin Baucom, who was killed while trying to help an employee during an attempted robbery.

A man was trying to steal the employee’s purse when Baucom opened the restaurant door to allow the employee inside, then was shot, authorities said.