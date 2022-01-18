 APS institutes more COVID restrictions amid omicron surge - Albuquerque Journal

APS institutes more COVID restrictions amid omicron surge

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Physical education teacher Craig Gelhardt welcomes students before entering a classroom at Cleveland Middle School in April. APS announced enhanced COVID restrictions on Tuesday. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

In response to the surging number of COVID omicron cases, the Albuquerque Public Schools has instituted a number of enhanced restrictions, including the wearing of masks outdoors as well as indoors, having students face one direction in classrooms and in cafeterias, limiting use of drinking fountains to filling water bottles and prohibiting spectators at school events, including athletics.

The restrictions go into effect Wednesday and will remain in place for two weeks, said APS Chief Operating Officer Gabriella Blakey.

“It’s a plan that we’ve had in place since October that if a school reaches 5% positivity rate …, they move into more enhanced practices, which is kind of like a tightening of the belt of COVID safe practices … So we decided as a district to go ahead and move into the enhanced practices for 14 days to help preserve our in-person learning, because that’s our priority right now, as well as lowering the spread of the virus both in our schools and in the community. So we’re hoping that by moving into more enhanced practices, we’ll be able to help the community and their students to get to a better place where we’re not waiting until 5% and then doing it.”

Thus far, only two schools have reached that 5% benchmark — Eldorado High School and the E-Academy, Blakey said. About half of the 145 schools in the APS system are approaching or have reached 3%, she said.

Other enhanced measures being enacted include: Eating outdoors when possible, keeping students in cohorts, allowing only essential visitors on school property, prohibition of large group gatherings such as assemblies, staggering transition times and recesses, restricting locker use, having students report directly into classes or cohorts upon arriving at school.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

