 NM 30-day legislative session begins under shadow of pandemic - Albuquerque Journal

NM 30-day legislative session begins under shadow of pandemic

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Steven Villanueva and Cathy Delgarito, the father and grandmother of Isaiah Jimmie Villanueva, were among dozens of people protesting outside the Roundhouse on the opening day of a 30-day legislative session. Isaiah Jimmie Villanueva, a veteran, was shot and killed at a party in Albuquerque in 2019 and his father said he was urging lawmakers to enact stiffer criminal penalties. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

Video courtesy of NMPBS

SANTA FE — As protesters for several different causes rallied outside, New Mexico lawmakers kicked off a 30-day legislative session Tuesday under the shadow of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has prepared an ambitious agenda for the session and is expected to deliver her State of the State address this afternoon, after a newly-appointed House member is sworn into office and other legislative housekeeping.

The Democratic governor is expected to focus on crime, voting rights and early childhood eduction in her speech, which will be delivered remotely from the Governor’s Office due to the pandemic that has now stretched on for nearly two years in New Mexico.

While the Roundhouse will remain open during the session, unlike during last year’s 60-day session, those entering the Capitol on Tuesday faced screening for firearms and were required to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccine status.

The requirements prompted some protests outside the building, including a small group of individuals opposed to the vaccine requirement who greeted legislators entering a Roundhouse parking garage with signs saying “Segregation is unacceptable.”

Another group of protesters urged lawmakers to end a ban on rent control, while others called on legislators to enact stiffer criminal penalties.

Inside the Roundhouse, lawmakers wore face masks and exchanged pleasantries as they waited for the official start of the session. House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, wore a kilt for the occasion.

The 30-day session will play out amid New Mexico’s latest surge in COVID-19 infections.

In the House, all committee meetings will be held virtually to reduce the possible spread of the virus

Floor sessions will be held in-person, but members who test positive for the virus, are experiencing symptoms or are isolating due to possible exposure will be able to participate and vote remotely.

As for the Senate, Democratic floor leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe said Senate rules will likely be adjusted, possibly to allow lawmakers who are in quarantine to participate remotely — either from their homes or their Capitol offices.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM 30-day legislative session begins under shadow of pandemic
ABQnews Seeker
As protesters for several different causes ... As protesters for several different causes rallied outside, New Mexico lawmakers kicked off a 30-day legislative session Tuesday under the shadow of the ongoing ...
2
APS institutes more COVID restrictions amid omicron surge
ABQnews Seeker
Beginning Wednesday, spectators won't be allowed ... Beginning Wednesday, spectators won't be allowed at sporting events and students will be required to wear masks at all times; new rules in place ...
3
Rule change doubles number of cannabis plants for growers
ABQnews Seeker
Increase still may not meet demand Increase still may not meet demand
4
NM organizations awarded $530K in arts grants
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe Opera, ABQ's flamenco institute ... Santa Fe Opera, ABQ's flamenco institute get $75K each
5
Screening awaits NM Capitol visitors
ABQnews Seeker
Boosters are necessary for those eligible Boosters are necessary for those eligible
6
Former school employee convicted in sale of 3,000 stolen ...
ABQnews Seeker
Devices were meant for district Native ... Devices were meant for district Native American students
7
Body found at the scene of early Monday morning ...
ABQnews Seeker
Building, which housed law offices, was ... Building, which housed law offices, was a total loss
8
Man sentenced in fatal armed robbery
ABQnews Seeker
Police say suspect was one of ... Police say suspect was one of five students who planned to rob victim amid drug deal
9
APS students to return to classrooms Tuesday
ABQnews Seeker
District will work around cyberattack that ... District will work around cyberattack that canceled classes