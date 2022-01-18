NM 30-day legislative session begins under shadow of pandemic

Video courtesy of NMPBS

SANTA FE — As protesters for several different causes rallied outside, New Mexico lawmakers kicked off a 30-day legislative session Tuesday under the shadow of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has prepared an ambitious agenda for the session and is expected to deliver her State of the State address this afternoon, after a newly-appointed House member is sworn into office and other legislative housekeeping.

The Democratic governor is expected to focus on crime, voting rights and early childhood eduction in her speech, which will be delivered remotely from the Governor’s Office due to the pandemic that has now stretched on for nearly two years in New Mexico.

While the Roundhouse will remain open during the session, unlike during last year’s 60-day session, those entering the Capitol on Tuesday faced screening for firearms and were required to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccine status.

The requirements prompted some protests outside the building, including a small group of individuals opposed to the vaccine requirement who greeted legislators entering a Roundhouse parking garage with signs saying “Segregation is unacceptable.”

Another group of protesters urged lawmakers to end a ban on rent control, while others called on legislators to enact stiffer criminal penalties.

Inside the Roundhouse, lawmakers wore face masks and exchanged pleasantries as they waited for the official start of the session. House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, wore a kilt for the occasion.

The 30-day session will play out amid New Mexico’s latest surge in COVID-19 infections.

In the House, all committee meetings will be held virtually to reduce the possible spread of the virus

Floor sessions will be held in-person, but members who test positive for the virus, are experiencing symptoms or are isolating due to possible exposure will be able to participate and vote remotely.

As for the Senate, Democratic floor leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe said Senate rules will likely be adjusted, possibly to allow lawmakers who are in quarantine to participate remotely — either from their homes or their Capitol offices.