 State announces at-home testing program - Albuquerque Journal

State announces at-home testing program

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico state officials announced this week a new state-run, at-home COVID-19 testing program would be rolling out soon, though details of how the program will work weren’t immediately clear.

On Monday, the state announced that it was expecting to receive 1 million rapid antigen tests soon that will distributed to individuals free of charge. A California company, iHealth, makes the tests the state will be using, according to a Department of Health spokeswoman.

About 400,000 have already been secured and the rest are scheduled to arrive next week, according to a health department news release.

The release said in the next week or so the tests will be sent to emergency managers in 26 of the state’s 33 counties that are home to the state’s 79 zip codes with the highest social vulnerability index. Factors that can increase a community’s social vulnerability include poverty, lack of access to transportation and crowded housing, according to the CDC’s website.

State health officials on Tuesday didn’t specify which counties and which residents would qualify for the at-home tests once the program is launched. Katy Diffendorfe, a spokeswoman for the health department, said the program is expected to start relatively soon.

Currently, demand for at-home testing kits outpaces supply, and it’s not uncommon to find pharmacies in the Albuquerque-area sold out of testing kits.

Meanwhile, the federal government recently unveiled a new website in order to send rapid COVID tests to homes. The website, www.covidtests.gov, allows people to get four tests sent to their homes for free.

The website on Tuesday was predicting the tests would take about seven to 12 days to arrive.


