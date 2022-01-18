Over COVID concerns, APS to ban fans from athletic events for two weeks

Albuquerque Public Schools on Tuesday morning announced that due to public health concerns, it is banning fans from high school sporting events for the next two weeks.

While fans were permitted into games and events on Tuesday night, the ban begins with Wednesday’s schedule and will extend through Wednesday, Feb. 2.

“We are anticipating possibly a spike (in COVID-19 cases) over the next two weeks, and we’re really trying to prevent that from happening,” APS district athletic director Adrian Ortega said.

It was not immediately known why the ban didn’t begin Tuesday instead of Wednesday.

Additionally, APS students will have to wear masks both indoors and outdoors for the time being.

This is the third consecutive season that the coronavirus has caused at least partial disruption in the fan experience for high school basketball games.

The two other major school districts in the metro area — Rio Rancho and Los Lunas — have made no changes to their policy, which requires fans to wear masks for indoor sporting events.

Belen and Bosque School have both made tweaks to their plans; Belen has given two tickets only to its basketball players and coaches.

Bosque School recently implemented a major revision to its policy and prohibited fans from its basketball game Tuesday night, AD Jeaney Garcia said.

Santa Fe Public Schools this week began to institute some changes; the high school gyms at Capital and Santa Fe are being reduced to 75 percent capacity, and concessions are no longer going to be sold in order to ensure fans keep their masks on during games.

Farmington Public Schools has not yet made any major alterations.

Santa Fe and Farmington both are districts, in basketball, that share a league with APS programs. Eldorado, Sandia, La Cueva and West Mesa are in a district with Farmington and Piedra Vista. Manzano, Albuquerque High and Rio Grande share a district with Los Lunas, Santa Fe and Capital.

Rio Rancho district AD Bruce Carver said their district is keeping their current policy in place, with masks for spectators. Rio Rancho and Cleveland are in a basketball district with Atrisco Heritage, Cibola and Volcano Vista.