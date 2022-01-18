 Over COVID concerns, APS to ban fans from athletic events for two weeks - Albuquerque Journal

Over COVID concerns, APS to ban fans from athletic events for two weeks

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Public Schools on Tuesday morning announced that due to public health concerns, it is banning fans from high school sporting events for the next two weeks.

While fans were permitted into games and events on Tuesday night, the ban begins with Wednesday’s schedule and will extend through Wednesday, Feb. 2.

“We are anticipating possibly a spike (in COVID-19 cases) over the next two weeks, and we’re really trying to prevent that from happening,” APS district athletic director Adrian Ortega said.

It was not immediately known why the ban didn’t begin Tuesday instead of Wednesday.

Additionally, APS students will have to wear masks both indoors and outdoors for the time being.

This is the third consecutive season that the coronavirus has caused at least partial disruption in the fan experience for high school basketball games.

The two other major school districts in the metro area — Rio Rancho and Los Lunas — have made no changes to their policy, which requires fans to wear masks for indoor sporting events.

Belen and Bosque School have both made tweaks to their plans; Belen has given two tickets only to its basketball players and coaches.

Bosque School recently implemented a major revision to its policy and prohibited fans from its basketball game Tuesday night, AD Jeaney Garcia said.

Santa Fe Public Schools this week began to institute some changes; the high school gyms at Capital and Santa Fe are being reduced to 75 percent capacity, and concessions are no longer going to be sold in order to ensure fans keep their masks on during games.

Farmington Public Schools has not yet made any major alterations.

Santa Fe and Farmington both are districts, in basketball, that share a league with APS programs. Eldorado, Sandia, La Cueva and West Mesa are in a district with Farmington and Piedra Vista. Manzano, Albuquerque High and Rio Grande share a district with Los Lunas, Santa Fe and Capital.

Rio Rancho district AD Bruce Carver said their district is keeping their current policy in place, with masks for spectators. Rio Rancho and Cleveland are in a basketball district with Atrisco Heritage, Cibola and Volcano Vista.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Over COVID concerns, APS to ban fans from athletic ...
Boys' Basketball
Albuquerque Public Schools on Tuesday morning ... Albuquerque Public Schools on Tuesday morning announced that due to public health concerns, it is banning fans from high school sporting events for the ...
2
Boys prep hoops: Johnson sparks Sandia past Cleveland
Boys' Basketball
Two teams going in opposite directions ... Two teams going in opposite directions met for the first time in more than three years, and Sandia's 6-foot-6 center, Sean Johnson, was more ...
3
Volcano Vista tops wounded Atrisco Heritage for boys Metro ...
Boys' Basketball
Playing the Volcano Vista boys basketball ... Playing the Volcano Vista boys basketball at full strength requires major heavy lifting as it is. And Atrisco Heritage didn't have that luxury. Down ...
4
Jaguars, Hawks to face off for title
Boys' Basketball
District 1-5A had half of the ... District 1-5A had half of the final eight, three of the final four, and now, both finalists at the b ...
5
Snider, coach of Valley's magical 1996 basketball title run, ...
Boys' Basketball
Valley High School's magical, out-of-left-field ... Valley High School's magical, out-of-left-field – and legitimately historic – run to ...
6
Prep hoops: Wednesday night at Metro Championships devoid of ...
Boys' Basketball
The semifinals of the Albuquerque Metro ... The semifinals of the Albuquerque Metro Basketball Championships is pure chalk as all of the higher seeds won quarterfinal games Wednesday night. The boys ...
7
Metro Basketball Championships: West Mesa, Del Norte boys post ...
Boys' Basketball
For the most part, the higher ... For the most part, the higher seeds advanced on the opening day of the Albuquerque Metro Basketball Championships. West Mesa's 10th-seeded boys and Del ...
8
High School Basketball: Volcano boys, girls top seeds at ...
Boys' Basketball
The Albuquerque Metro Championships are indeed ... The Albuquerque Metro Championships are indeed a paradox, as they can rightfully be painted as both a sprint and a marathon. The regular season's ...
9
Boys basketball: Rams land big payback on Santa Fe ...
Boys' Basketball
In the return match between Santa ... In the return match between Santa Fe and Rio Rancho, it was the Rams who protected home court and earned both validation and payback. ...