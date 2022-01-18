 Colonel at Kirtland tapped for Pentagon position - Albuquerque Journal

Colonel at Kirtland tapped for Pentagon position

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Col. Eric Felt
(U.S. Air Force photo/Kirtland AFB studio)

A high-ranking Space Force Guardian overseeing a directorate at Kirtland Air Force Base has been tapped for a major Space Force position at the Pentagon.

Col. Eric Felt, the director of the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate, will be the next U.S. Space Force deputy executive director for the Space Architecture, Science and Technology Directorate. His assignment starts in July.

Felt has been leading the directorate at Kirtland since July 2018, where he oversees a team of more than 1,000 military, civilian and on-site contractors who research military space science and technology, according to an AFRL news release.

One of Felt’s next assignments will be communicating the Space Force’s acquisition needs to Congress, according to the release. Felt became a member of the Space Force in July 2021.

Col. Jeremy Raley, who is assigned to the Space Rapid Capabilities Office, will replace Felt as director of the Space Vehicles Directorate.


