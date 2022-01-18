 Olympic athletes urged by activists not to criticize China - Albuquerque Journal

Olympic athletes urged by activists not to criticize China

By Graham Dunbar / Associated Press

GENEVA — Athletes at the Beijing Olympics were urged by human rights activists Tuesday to avoid criticizing China because they could be prosecuted.

The International Olympic Committee has said athletes will have freedom of speech at next month’s Winter Games when speaking to journalists or posting on social media. However, the Olympic Charter rule that prohibits political protests at medal ceremonies also requires “applicable public law” to be followed.

The IOC has not yet publicly committed to how athletes who speak out would be protected, activists said in a briefing hosted by Human Rights Watch.

“Silence is complicity and that’s why we have concerns,” said Rob Koehler, the director general of the Global Athlete group. “We know the human rights record and the allowance of freedom of expression in China, so there’s really not much protection.”

The IOC has not responded to requests in recent days to clarify how Chinese law could apply at the Beijing Games, which open on Feb. 4.

“Chinese laws are very vague on the crimes they can use to prosecute people’s free speech,” Human Rights Watch researcher Yaqiu Wang said, citing potential offenses of provoking trouble or inciting subversion.

China’s treatment of its Muslim-majority Uyghur people and polices toward Tibet, Hong Kong and Taiwan have come under increased scrutiny ahead of the Olympics. China also drew criticism following the near-total disappearance from public view of tennis player Peng Shuai. She wrote in a social media post that she was sexually assaulted by a former senior member of the ruling Communist Party.

Two-time Olympic cross-country skier Noah Hoffman said he knew the United States team was now shielding its athletes from facing questions.

“That makes me upset and I am scared for their safety when they go to China,” Hoffman said. “They can speak out when they get back.”

Activists cited the cases of Peng, wrestler Navid Afkari, who was executed in Iran in 2020, and the treatment of athletes by the authoritarian regime in Belarus as examples where the IOC could have done more to protect athletes.

Amid concerns about data privacy and spying in China, some Olympic teams in Europe have also advised athletes not to take personal telephones and laptops to Beijing.

“Any person with a sane mind who hears all these things,” Koehler said, “must have concerns.”

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Governor delivers State of the State address
ABQnews Seeker
As protesters for several different causes ... As protesters for several different causes rallied outside, New Mexico lawmakers kicked off a 30-day legislative session Tuesday under the shadow of the ongoing ...
2
APS institutes more COVID restrictions amid omicron surge
ABQnews Seeker
Beginning Wednesday, spectators won't be allowed ... Beginning Wednesday, spectators won't be allowed at sporting events and students will be required to wear masks at all times; new rules in place ...
3
Body found at the scene of early Monday morning ...
ABQnews Seeker
Building, which housed law offices, was ... Building, which housed law offices, was a total loss
4
Stakes high for those held prior to trial
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers say pretrial detention reform would ... Lawmakers say pretrial detention reform would make public safer, process fairer for defendants
5
Rule change doubles number of cannabis plants for growers
ABQnews Seeker
Increase still may not meet demand Increase still may not meet demand
6
State announces at-home testing program
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico state officials announced this ... New Mexico state officials announced this week a new state-run, at-home COVID-19 testing program would be rolling out soon, though details of how the ...
7
Lawmakers scrutinize explosive growth of early childhood fund
ABQnews Seeker
Fund may hit $4B by 2025 ... Fund may hit $4B by 2025 thanks to robust taxes on oil and natural gas production
8
UNM included in 'Space University' program
ABQnews Seeker
Initiative part of Air Force effort ... Initiative part of Air Force effort to increase academic technology research
9
Man sentenced in fatal armed robbery
ABQnews Seeker
Police say suspect was one of ... Police say suspect was one of five students who planned to rob victim amid drug deal
10
Former school employee convicted in sale of 3,000 stolen ...
ABQnews Seeker
Devices were meant for district Native ... Devices were meant for district Native American students