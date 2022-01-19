Police ID 3 slain in recent homicides

Detectives released the names of two men and a woman killed in separate incidents across Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deaths of Levi Ashford, 30, Angel Gonzales, 22, and Brenda Allen, 52, are being investigated as homicides. No arrests have been made.

The first two deaths happened within hours of each other.

On Jan. 12, just before midnight, police responding to an alert from a gunshot detection device found Ashford shot to death outside the Albuquerque Inn near Central and Pennsylvania.

Hours later, officers responding to reports of a body in the alley behind the 1400 block of San Pedro NE, near Mountain, found Gonzales dead.

Then, on Jan. 17, police were called to the 1300 block of Louisiana NE for a welfare check. Arriving officers found Allen dead.