 Rain, snow possible for NM this week - Albuquerque Journal

Rain, snow possible for NM this week

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Emilio Martinez and Thomas Hynes enjoy a warm afternoon skateboarding near the Duck Pond on the UNM campus as the university begins the first week of spring semester classes. Albuquerque is expected to reach a high of 50 degrees on Wednesday, before temperatures cool down slightly on Thursday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Light rain and snow is possible across much of New Mexico this week, and the precipitation could make road travel difficult as temperatures fluctuate.

Clay Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, said the state’s northeast corner will likely see the coldest temperatures.

“There’s potential for slick roads with a little bit of snow, or perhaps a little bit of ice, across the higher terrain in the north and across lower elevations of northeast New Mexico,” Anderson said.

Wednesday is expected to reach 50 degrees in Albuquerque, and the city has a 20% chance of precipitation.

A cold front will push into the state on Wednesday night.

Northern and central New Mexico could see anywhere from a dusting of snow to half an inch on Wednesday through Thursday morning.

Albuquerque has a 10% chance of rain on Thursday, and the city could reach 43 degrees.

Friday’s forecast shows a high of 48 degrees and a 20% chance of precipitation.

Another storm system could bring light snowfall to New Mexico on Friday night and Saturday morning, with snow possible in Albuquerque after 11 p.m. Friday.

Saturday temperatures could hit 44 degrees in the metro area, and the city has a 30% chance of precipitation.

Temperatures will rebound slightly on Sunday, in line with a forecast of above-normal temperatures for the Southwest during the next 14 days.

Albuquerque has a forecasted high of 48 degrees on Sunday.

But national forecast models for the next two weeks aren’t currently leaning toward below-normal or above-normal precipitation for the region.

“So maybe keep your fingers crossed that we can squeeze out a little more precipitation,” Anderson said.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.


