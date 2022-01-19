 Man charged in 2021 ABQ homicide - Albuquerque Journal

Man charged in 2021 ABQ homicide

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A man is charged with shooting two men, one fatally, during a fight late last year in an East Central neighborhood.

Juan “Triste” Pacheco, 37, is charged with an open count of murder, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the Nov. 13 death of 19-year-old Joseph Morales.

Pacheco was arrested by Albuquerque police Tuesday evening and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded around 4:50 a.m. to the shooting near Dallas and Copper SE. They found Morales, who was wearing a military uniform, shot to death in the driver’s seat of a crashed car.

Officers found bullet casings and spent shotgun shells in the street and followed a blood trail to nearby apartment. Several people exited the apartment before police found a man in the bathroom who had been shot twice.

The man who was shot, identified as “Romeo,” was hospitalized and later arrested on a felony warrant unrelated to the case. On Jan. 6 police interviewed Romeo and he told them Morales had come to the neighborhood looking for the person who “pointed guns at his friends.”

Romeo said an unidentified man who was armed challenged Morales to a fight and agreed to put his gun down. He told police Morales was winning the fight before the two wrestled over the gun on the ground.

Romeo said he felt a “burning sensation” before realizing he had been shot and seeing Pacheco holding a gun. He told police he also saw Pacheco shoot Morales as he got into the car.

Romeo said he “was confused” because then Pacheco, who he had heard wanted to kill him over “some friction with a girl,” helped carry him into the apartment. He picked Pacheco out of a photo lineup as the shooter.

On Jan. 18 police interviewed Pacheco and he told them Morales shot Romeo during a fight before he grabbed a gun from another man and shot at Morales. Pacheco said he “accidentally” shot Romeo twice and wasn’t sure if he shot Morales.

Pacheco told police he then carried Romeo to an apartment before running from the scene.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Man charged in 2021 ABQ homicide
ABQnews Seeker
A man is charged with shooting ... A man is charged with shooting two men, one fatally, during a fight late last year in an East Central neighborhood. Juan 'Triste' Pacheco, ...
2
Masks trigger tension on Senate’s opening day
ABQnews Seeker
The bang of the gavel usually ... The bang of the gavel usually opens a day of ceremony and introductions at the Capitol. But tension erupted almost immediately Tuesday in the ...
3
International District ‘warming station’ provides shelter, other assistance
ABQnews Seeker
a dream she finally realized last ... a dream she finally realized last summer when the Compassion Services Center launched in an old portable classroom across the street from her church. ...
4
1% of state residents have tested positive for COVID ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico on Tuesday reported more ... New Mexico on Tuesday reported more than 21,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday — which means a whopping 1% of the state's 2.1 million ...
5
Judge orders APS to release requested records, pay damages
ABQnews Seeker
A judge has ordered Albuquerque Public ... A judge has ordered Albuquerque Public Schools to turn over information requested under the state's public records law or appear in court Feb. 2 ...
6
Police ID 3 slain in recent homicides
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives released the names of two ... Detectives released the names of two men and a woman killed in separate incidents across Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the ...
7
Rain, snow possible for NM this week
ABQnews Seeker
Light rain and snow is possible ... Light rain and snow is possible across much of New Mexico this week, and the precipitation could make road travel difficult as temperatures fluctuate. ...
8
Colonel at Kirtland tapped for Pentagon position
ABQnews Seeker
A high-ranking Space Force Guardian overseeing ... A high-ranking Space Force Guardian overseeing a directorate at Kirtland Air Force Base has been tapped for a major Space Force position at the ...
9
AFR IDs man found dead in West Central fire
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Fire Rescue identified the man ... Albuquerque Fire Rescue identified the man found dead inside a torched office building early Monday morning after he allegedly set the fire on West ...