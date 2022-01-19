Sports Speak Up! On Lobo hoops, Djokovic and the ‘choke and cry’ Cowboys

AN ODE TO UNM BASKETBALL: UNM’s basketball fans are drowning in their beer; As they looked for marked improvement from Dr. Weir; The building on S. University Blvd. was such a hit; 18,018 once sat and stood in our glorious Pit; Things aren’t looking too good, in fact very dim; As the crowd will again soon fit in Johnson Gym; The visiting team continues to set the layup tone; Because Richard Pitino won’t switch to a zone.

— Lobo Mystified

GEOFF GRAMMER was correct. The crowd voiced (its) displeasure, not at the Lobos, but at the pathetic officiating. Referees are supposed to be neutral arbiters of the game. Instead the officials seemed predetermined that they would not be intimidated. Some of the calls bordered on insane. Fans spent a whole timeout voicing displeasure at the calls: perhaps the referees should take notice? Those three men need to give their checks to charity as they clearly didn’t earn their pay. We understand the Lobos are undermanned but they gave everything they had. Meanwhile the officials let Boise have their way.

— Rudy the Attorney

JOKE-O-VIC: Novak is another in a long line of “celebrities” and rich folks who think they are better than the rest and that laws, rules and regulations apply only when it’s convenient to them. Good, Australia, for booting his butt all the way back to Serbia. Let him stay there until the pandemic ends or he gets vaccinated.

— DJO

ONCE AGAIN the Cowboys choke and cry about the rule that the ref has to set the ball down. Dak who wants money like Brady gave the ball to the center and time ran out. Saying they were a Super Bowl team was a joke.

— michael campo

THERE’S BEEN a lot of coaching changes after this year’s college football season. But the Lobos head coach decides it’s best to keep their offensive coordinator after leading the team to the statistically worst offense in the country. I guess we can expect more of the same. Now that’s offensive.

— KC