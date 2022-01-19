 Salary hikes proposed for governor, top officials - Albuquerque Journal

Salary hikes proposed for governor, top officials

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – New Mexico’s governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other statewide elected officials could get a large pay bump in 2023 under a plan endorsed in the run-up to this year’s 30-day session by a key legislative panel.

Recent proposed salary increases for elected officials have stalled at the Roundhouse, but backers of this year’s proposal say it’s time to bring state pay levels for such officials more in line with salary rates in other states.

Under the bill endorsed this week by the Legislative Finance Committee, the governor’s salary would be increased from $110,000 to $150,000 annually. The salary for the secretary of state would jump from $85,000 to $115,000 annually, while other statewide elected officials would also see pay increases.

Once the pay raises are fully phased in next year, they would cost the state slightly more than $400,000 per year, according to legislative officials.

While that would represent only a tiny portion of a state budget that could eclipse $8 billion for the budget year that starts in July, some lawmakers questioned the need for such raises.

“We’re not having trouble finding people to run for these jobs,” said Sen. Pat Woods, R-Broadview.

New Mexico pay rates for elected statewide officials are set in state law and have not been adjusted since 2002.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed a 2019 bill that would have authorized a 15% salary increase for the governor, state auditor, secretary of state, attorney general and other elected officials.

In her veto message, the governor said the pay raises might eventually be appropriate, but said she was not comfortable signing into law salary increases that could apply to current office-holders who might seek reelection in 2020 and beyond.

Lujan Grisham’s predecessor, Republican ex-Gov. Susana Martinez, also vetoed a similar proposal in 2018.

Though the bill would not have applied to her, Martinez criticized lawmakers for approving pay raises for politicians over legislation to improve the state’s economy.

This year’s proposal for adjusting the salary levels of New Mexico officials had not yet been officially filed at the Capitol as of Tuesday.

It would require Lujan Grisham’s signature in order to take effect and a spokeswoman said she did not know whether the governor would support or oppose the legislation without first seeing the bill.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Salary hikes proposed for governor, top officials
ABQnews Seeker
Increases, meant to match other states, ... Increases, meant to match other states, could cost NM just over $400K per year
2
Ransomware attack on APS is now resolved
ABQnews Seeker
FBI advises school officials to not ... FBI advises school officials to not provide details of demands
3
Be cool: light rain, snow possible for NM this ...
ABQnews Seeker
Travelers be wary of potential slick ... Travelers be wary of potential slick roads
4
1% of state residents test positive for COVID
ABQnews Seeker
More than 21,000 new cases have ... More than 21,000 new cases have been reported since Friday
5
'Warming station' provides shelter, compassionate help
ABQnews Seeker
Pastor says she saw too many ... Pastor says she saw too many people spending the night at a nearby park
6
COVID restraints are back in schools
ABQnews Seeker
Enhanced measures will be in effect ... Enhanced measures will be in effect for two weeks starting on Wednesday
7
Lujan Grisham spotlights pay, taxes, crime in State of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Top Republicans accuse Governor of shifting ... Top Republicans accuse Governor of shifting priorities in election year
8
Senate tension mars opening day as governor urges action
ABQnews Seeker
Mood, usually light during session's first ... Mood, usually light during session's first hours, quickly turns sour
9
Neurophysiologist hops to new career leading New Mexico Brewers ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Brewers Guild board ... The New Mexico Brewers Guild board has chosen native New Mexican and neurophysiologist Tess Vidalis to head its organization. She's the second woman to ...