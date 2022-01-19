Man accused of stealing van full of toys arrested in Albuquerque

FARMINGTON – The man accused of stealing a Salvation Army van full of toy donations was arrested in Albuquerque earlier this month and is being held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center while awaiting a hearing on his alleged probation violations.

Anthony Crespin, 37, was charged Dec. 18 with a fourth-degree felony count of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, according to court documents.

On Dec. 14, Crespin allegedly stole a Toyota minivan that belonged to the Salvation Army from the parking lot of a Farmington Walmart, according to The Daily Times archives.

He had no legal representation as of Tuesday.

The community stepped up once news of the stolen van was reported, donating toys and gifts to a toy drive aimed at giving 1,500 children in the community a merry Christmas. The theft led to the donation of at least 3,000 to 5,000 toys, along with pledges of more than $50,000 to the Salvation Army Farmington Corps Community Center.

Crespin was arrested Jan. 7 by the Albuquerque Police Department, according to Farmington police spokesperson Nicole Brown.

Brown added Crespin was extradited Jan. 13 and booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Crespin is accused of stealing a 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan from the parking lot of the Walmart at 4600 E. Main St. in Farmington, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Farmington police were dispatched around 7:21 p.m. on reports of a stolen vehicle.

The Salvation Army business manager enlisted the help of a friend and Crespin to shop for gifts for area children enrolled in its Angel Tree program.

Crespin allegedly stole the van, along with $6,000 worth of gifts, while the employee was finishing up the shopping trip. There were about 350 children enrolled in the Angel Tree program.

The van was later recovered in Sandoval County, but none of the gifts was found.

Crespin’s first appearance in Farmington Magistrate Court was pushed from Tuesday toThursday, according to court records.

The San Juan County District Attorney’s Office has filed paperwork to revoke Crespin’s probation from a felony drug conviction and have him serve three years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections, according to court documents.