 State, labs seek zero-carbon hydrogen economy - Albuquerque Journal

State, labs seek zero-carbon hydrogen economy

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

SANTA FE – Several state agencies have agreed in a memo of understanding with New Mexico’s national labs to pursue a zero-carbon hydrogen economy to “reach net zero emissions by 2050 economy wide, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

The goal is to reduce emissions at least 45% below 2005 levels by 2030 as outlined in an executive order from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, according to a joint news release from the New Mexico departments of Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources, as well as Economic Development and Environment. Los Alamos and Sandia National laboratories joined in the statement.

“Climate experts agree that the energy challenges facing the world cannot be solved by any single approach and the State of New Mexico is developing a portfolio of clean energy solutions that include solar, wind, geothermal, energy storage, and zero-carbon hydrogen,” according to the statement.

The memorandum allows the entities “to partner on the science, technologies and policy impacts of zero-carbon hydrogen as it relates to climate, economy, energy, environment, equity, research, water, and New Mexico’s workforce.”

It also highlights areas of cooperation including zero-carbon hydrogen generation from methane and biomass, using concentrating solar power, and from brackish and saline waters.

The involved entities will name lead coordinators to implement the goals through quarterly meetings, create technical workgroups, and periodically update their progress to interested stakeholders.

Hydrogen can reduce emissions from industries such as cement and chemical manufacturing, global logistics, mining, petroleum refining and the transportation industry and “emissions from these sectors often affect frontline and underserved communities,” organizers said in the statement.


