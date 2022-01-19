 AP PHOTOS: Vaccine workers trek in Kashmir's snowy mountains - Albuquerque Journal

AP PHOTOS: Vaccine workers trek in Kashmir’s snowy mountains

By Dar Yasin / Associated Press

SRINAGAR, India — In a Himalayan village in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir, young health worker Masrat Farid packed her bag with vaccines on a frigid morning in January as strong winds swept snow through the air.

She is part of a team of health workers undertaking a door-to-door campaign in the region to deliver vaccine shots to teens and boosters to old people in remote mountain villages.

“We have to fight the infection. We have to keep going,” Farid said as she made her way through the knee-high snow in Gagangeer, a hamlet lying between forests.

Farid and her colleagues have vaccinated thousands in the last year, mostly in villages that they reach by trekking long distances across rugged countryside.

But bone-chilling cold and snowy inhospitable terrain are not their only obstacles.

Some residents are still vaccine-hesitant and winning their trust is more difficult than braving the Himalayan winter.

“Most young girls are hesitant, fueled by misinformation and mistrust,” Farid said during a recent vaccination drive in a snow-covered mountain village. She was referring to the false belief that the vaccine impacts or even prevents pregnancy.

“We are not only inoculating them against the coronavirus, we must also educate them about the vaccines to earn their trust,” she said.

In a new phase that began this month, the health workers are inoculating teens in the age group of 15 to 18 and giving booster shots to people above age 60 with health problems.

The boosters, which Indian health officials call a “precautionary” shot, are being given to high-risk groups who were among the first to receive vaccines last year and whose immunity may be waning.

Jaffar Ali, a health official, said the top challenge so far this year has been harsh weather — unlike last year when some of his colleagues were harassed by locals during the vaccination campaign, as many residents thought the shots caused impotence, serious side effects or could even kill.

So far, health workers have fully vaccinated over 72% of eligible people out of the region’s 14 million population, according to official data.

Health officials recently hiked to some villages which were cut off from the nearest towns due to heavy snowfall and vaccinated residents there — including Khag, a forested village where the residents are mostly tribal and live in houses made from mud, stone or wood.

Arsha Begum, an elderly blind woman, expressed her gratitude as a medical team visited her home and gave her a booster shot inside her house.

“It would not have been possible for me to go to a hospital in this harsh weather. I am immensely thankful to them,” she said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Senate tension mars opening day as governor urges action
ABQnews Seeker
Mood, usually light during session's first ... Mood, usually light during session's first hours, quickly turns sour
2
Lujan Grisham spotlights pay, taxes, crime in State of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Top Republicans accuse Governor of shifting ... Top Republicans accuse Governor of shifting priorities in election year
3
COVID restraints are back in schools
ABQnews Seeker
Enhanced measures will be in effect ... Enhanced measures will be in effect for two weeks starting on Wednesday
4
'Warming station' provides shelter, compassionate help
ABQnews Seeker
Pastor says she saw too many ... Pastor says she saw too many people spending the night at a nearby park
5
Salary hikes proposed for governor, top officials
ABQnews Seeker
Increases, meant to match other states, ... Increases, meant to match other states, could cost NM just over $400K per year
6
1% of state residents test positive for COVID
ABQnews Seeker
More than 21,000 new cases have ... More than 21,000 new cases have been reported since Friday
7
Ransomware attack on APS is now resolved
ABQnews Seeker
FBI advises school officials to not ... FBI advises school officials to not provide details of demands
8
Be cool: light rain, snow possible for NM this ...
ABQnews Seeker
Travelers be wary of potential slick ... Travelers be wary of potential slick roads
9
Fire Rescue: Man died inside building he set ablaze
ABQnews Seeker
57-year-old Linton had been linked to ... 57-year-old Linton had been linked to several previous fires in Albuquerque
10
Man accused of stealing van full of toys arrested ...
ABQnews Seeker
San Juan County DA's office seeks ... San Juan County DA's office seeks to revoke his probation from past conviction