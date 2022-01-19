 Casa Grande cancels annual O'Odham Tash, Cowboys Days event - Albuquerque Journal

Casa Grande cancels annual O’Odham Tash, Cowboys Days event

By Associated Press

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The pandemic has prompted Casa Grande to cancel the south-central Arizona’s city’s annual event celebrating Native American culture and the spirit of the American cowboy.

City Manager Larry Rains said the O’Odham Tash and Cowboy Days event scheduled for February were canceled because of the pandemic “and the preferences and wishes of our neighboring Native American communities,” the Casa Grande Dispatch reported.

Although the city won’t be involved, a carnival and some other events may still take place during the event’s normal 10-day timeframe, the city’s announcement said.

The 2021 event also was canceled because of the pandemic.

Casa Grande has celebrated O’Odham Tash almost every year for over 50 years, traditionally including a parade, social powwows, an arts and crafts show and an all-Indian rodeo.

Casa Grande Cowboy Days started in 2011 and typically includes a parade and a rode.

The two events were combined in 2012.

Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new COVID-19 cases rose over the past two weeks from 7,017.1 on Jan. 3 to 20,016.3 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Virus-related hospitalizations statewide rose for the sixth straight day, with 3,276 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Casa Grande cancels annual O'Odham Tash, Cowboys Days event
Around the Region
The pandemic has prompted Casa Grande ... The pandemic has prompted Casa Grande to cancel the south-central Arizona's city's annual event celebrating Native American culture and the spirit of the American ...
2
Political aide to Texas agriculture commissioner indicted
Around the Region
A longtime aide to Texas' agriculture ... A longtime aide to Texas' agriculture commissioner was indicted Tuesday on charges of soliciting thousands of dollars in bribes from farmers in exchange for ...
3
Sheriff: 3 teens found dead in home outside of ...
Around the Region
Three teens were found dead Tuesday ... Three teens were found dead Tuesday in a home northeast of Houston, and it appears one of the teens killed themself after killing the ...
4
Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts ...
Around the Region
In a quiet valley tucked away ... In a quiet valley tucked away from Colorado's bustling ski resorts, far from his hometown in northern Mexico, Trinidad Loya found a way to ...
5
Ex-boyfriend arrested in death of Houston teen shot 22 ...
Around the Region
An ex-boyfriend has been arrested and ... An ex-boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder in the killing of a 16-year-old girl who was shot 22 times as she walked ...
6
Man lying on Colorado road is run over by ...
Around the Region
A man who was lying on ... A man who was lying on a road in a Denver suburb died after he was run over by a police vehicle, authorities said ...
7
Texas deputies fatally shoot suspect in earlier shooting
Around the Region
A man wanted in the fatal ... A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a Houston restaurant manager was shot and killed by deputies in northeast Houston, according to Harris ...
8
FBI arrest Snowflake man who refused to give up ...
Around the Region
A man in the town of ... A man in the town of Snowflake is in FBI custody after a live grenade was found in his RV. The Navajo County Sheriff's ...
9
Millions of dollars pour early into Texas governor's race
Around the Region
Money is pouring fast into the ... Money is pouring fast into the Texas governor's race headlined by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who both reported massive early ...