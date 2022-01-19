NM asks National Guard, state workers to help schools amid COVID-19 surge

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham asked members of the National Guard and state employees Wednesday to volunteer as substitute teachers and child care workers as New Mexico schools face a crush of COVID-19 infections.

Dozens of schools across the state have moved to remote instruction at least temporarily since winter break, and districts have reported a demand for about 800 substitute teachers.

Volunteers from the guard and state workforce, officials said, will be asked to work where they’re needed and to meet state requirements.

Substitute teachers at K-12 schools, for example, have to undergo background checks and complete an online substitute teaching workshop.

It’ll be up to each principal, state officials said, whether members of the National Guard will appear in uniform or civilian clothes. They won’t be armed, in any case.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, said the initiative is designed to reopen closed schools and prevent closures at others.

“Our schools are a critical source of stability for our kids,” Lujan Grisham said in a written announcement, and “we know they learn better in the classroom and thrive among their peers.”

About 50 members of the Army and Air National Guard in New Mexico are expected to participate initially, with a potential expansion to 100 people.

They will serve on active duty, drawing their usual pay.

State employees who volunteer will get paid administrative leave. They won’t have to use their own vacation or sick leave.

The first substitutes brought in through the initiative, officials said, should arrive in schools next week.

State officials said they are prepared to process an influx of substitute teaching licenses.

The state will take steps to ensure absences don’t disrupt other state services, officials said.

Santa Fe Public Schools is among about 60 districts and charter schools that have moved into remote learning since winter break. About 75 child care centers have fully or partially closed since the beginning of the year.

The Santa Fe district reported a need of about 85 substitutes, a figure that includes people needed for just a class period, not necessarily all day, state officials said.

“We’ve heard from multiple districts that a lack of substitute teachers is among the most critical staffing issues right now, and they’ve asked for the state’s support,” the state’s public education chief, Kurt Steinhaus, said in a written statement.

The influx of cases has been driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, a wave that state officials say may last four to six weeks.

The Public Education Department directs students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 isolate themselves for five days after a positive COVID-19 test or the onset of symptoms, matching state and federal guidelines.