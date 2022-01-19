Lobos add QB Miles Kendrick, transfer from Kansas

Miles Kendrick, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound quarterback from Kansas, is transferring to play at the University of New Mexico, Lobo head coach Danny Gonzales said on Wednesday.

Kendrick, originally from Morgan Hill, California, started two games for the Jayhawks during his four years at Kansas. Both of his starts came in 2020, and overall he appeared in 16 games.

Kendrick was recruited to Kansas out of College of San Mateo, a junior college program in Northern California. He has one year of eligibility remaining after gaining the extra year from the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.

He appeared in five games last season, and finished 12-for-18 passing for 106 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Check back later for more on this story.