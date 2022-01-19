Police investigating death of 3-year-old boy at Buckeye home

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy at a home Wednesday.

They said officers were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m.

The child was not breathing and police said first responders unsuccessfully tried to revive the boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it was unclear if the child died from a medical issue and an investigation to determine the cause of death was underway.

The boy’s name wasn’t immediately released by police.