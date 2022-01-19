 Felony charges recommended against ex-Arizona prisons boss - Albuquerque Journal

Felony charges recommended against ex-Arizona prisons boss

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

TEMPE, Ariz. — Police on Wednesday said they are recommending felony charges against former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan in an encounter at his Tempe home nearly two weeks ago in which he was accused of pointing a gun at officers.

Investigators recommend that prosecutors charge Ryan with aggravated assault on a peace officer and unlawful discharge of a firearm, Tempe police said in a statement.

Police have said that officers went to Ryan’s home on Jan. 6 after receiving a report of a person with a possible a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They said Ryan was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time, had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to one of his hands, initially refused calls to exit his home and pointed a gun at officers standing behind an armored vehicle before surrendering.

After he was taken into custody, Ryan was brought to a hospital for treatment, police have said.

Police have declined to say whether Ryan has been released from the hospital, citing privacy concerns. They also declined to say whether Ryan has been arrested.

Ryan retired as corrections director in September 2019.

Efforts to seek comment on behalf of Ryan, who doesn’t have a published phone number, were unsuccessful.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said there was no estimate on when it will decide whether to file charges against Ryan.


