Attorney General Ken Paxton tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19, the Republican’s office confirmed Wednesday.

In a statement, Paxton’s staff confirmed reports that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and has been isolated at home, where he continues to work.

The statement did not respond to questions about when Paxton learned of the positive test result or his vaccination status.

Social media posts showed Paxton attended a weekend Donald Trump #Save America rally in Arizona.

Paxton faces several GOP challengers in his reelection bid this year.

Last fall, eight of Paxton’s top deputies accused him of bribery, abuse of office and other crimes in the service of another supporter, an Austin real estate developer who employs a woman with whom the attorney general allegedly had an extra-marital affair. The FBI is investigating those allegations.

The attorney general has also spent most of his time in office under a separate felony indictment. He pleaded not guilty in 2015 to three state securities fraud charges but has yet to face trial.