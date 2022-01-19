 Patel returns to NM United staff - Albuquerque Journal

Patel returns to NM United staff

By ABQJournal News Staff

Ron Patel, who was on the founding business staff of New Mexico United, has circled back to the club as Chief Business Officer, United announced Wednesday.

Ron Patel

Patel previously had played a pivotal role in founding the Albuquerque Sol club that played in the Professional Developmental League/United Soccer League 2 for five seasons. He joined Rio Grande Valley FC in 2020 as club president and most recently had been managing director of NISA Nation, a full-year amateur soccer league.
Patel’s first role with Untied was Vice President of Ticket Sales and Partnerships and Chief Revenue Officer, the club said.
“Words can’t describe my excitement and my eagerness to get to work and serve the club and community I love dearest,” Patel said in a statement from the club.
United’s 2022 United Soccer League Championship opener takes place Sunday, March 13 vs. Las Vegas Lights FC at Isotopes Park.


