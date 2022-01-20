 'Ghosts' actress has also appeared in 'Devious Maids,' 'True Blood' - Albuquerque Journal

‘Ghosts’ actress has also appeared in ‘Devious Maids,’ ‘True Blood’

By Rich Heldenfels / TV Q&A

From left, Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty and Matt Walsh as Elias Woodstone in a scene from “Ghosts.” (Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I am a big fan of the new CBS comedy “Ghosts,” and my favorite character by far is Hetty. She’s fantastic! I know I recognize the actress from somewhere, but I’ve been having difficulty placing her. Do you have any information on her?

A: Here’s some background info CBS has on Rebecca Wisocky, who plays Hetty: “perhaps best known for portraying fan favorite ‘Evelyn Powell’ in the series ‘Devious Maids,’ and as a frequent face on TV in both comedy and drama. Some memorable appearances include recurring roles on ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘For All Mankind,’ ‘True Blood,’ ‘The Mentalist’ … and ‘American Horror Story.’… On the film side, she has appeared in ‘Pollock’ opposite Ed Harris, ‘Hello My Name is Doris’ opposite Sally Field, and as the voice of ‘Ebay Elayne’ in the animated feature ‘Ralph Saves the Internet.’ ” You may also have seen her in “Dopesick,” the recent Hulu series.

Q: Season four of “Yellowstone” ended with some open items. Will there be a season five?

Kevin Costner as John Dutton and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in the season three finale of “Yellowstone.” (Courtesy of Paramount Network)

A: Absolutely. Executive producer David Glasser recently told Variety that the huge hit will probably begin production of the new season in May, with episodes to air in the fall. “I think the show is still maturing, and there’s still a lot of story to tell. I know with Taylor (Sheridan, the showrunner), he’s got a lot to say and a lot to write. He’s deep into season five of ‘Yellowstone’ now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about.”

Q: There is a terrific actress who was in “Law & Order” as part of the prosecution team and later was in several episodes of “Hawaii Five-0” as a psychiatrist who was a serial killer. Do you know her name and does she have any roles coming up?

A: That was Elisabeth Rohm, who was Serena Southerlyn on “Law & Order” for four seasons as well as a villain in several episodes of the “Hawaii Five-0” reboot. Some recent screen credits include “Notorious Nick” and “The Runner” as well as the upcoming “Starbright.”

Q: In the late 80s, there was a show called “Wiseguy” starring Ken Wahl. Where can I watch reruns?

A: Let me start by saying the possible homes for TV shows and movies are numerous and wide-ranging. As you have seen here before, I work hard to find the homes of various productions and to mention them here. But there’s always a chance there are other locations.

As for “Wiseguy,” which originally aired on CBS from 1987-90, Wahl starred as an undercover agent investigating organized crime for three seasons, with Steven Bauer becoming the new “wiseguy” in a brief final season. There was also a reunion movie with Wahl. The original series favored serialized multi-episode stories and colorful villains, played at various times by, among others, Ray Sharkey, Kevin Spacey, Tim Curry and Stanley Tucci. I have found episodes on streaming channels Tubi, Pluto, IMDb TV, Roku Channel and Peacock. There have also been some DVD releases. But some episodes are not available, apparently because of rights issues.

Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.

 


