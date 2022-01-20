 'Hamilton' postponed until May 2023 due to COVID outbreak - Albuquerque Journal

‘Hamilton’ postponed until May 2023 due to COVID outbreak

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Alexander Hamilton, played by Julius Thomas III, center, with the cast of Hamilton. (Courtesy of Joan Marcus)

The wait just got longer.

The national tour of “Hamilton” at Popejoy Hall is being postponed to May 9-28, 2023.

The production was set to take stage for three weeks beginning Tuesday, Jan. 25.

According to Popejoy Hall officials, the postponement is due to breakthrough positive COVID-19 cases within the company of “Hamilton” and the ongoing omicron surge in New Mexico.

“This is an unfortunate turn of events but in light of the current Omicron COVID-19 surge in New Mexico we feel postponing the Albuquerque engagement of ‘Hamilton’ is the safest course of action to protect the health and well-being of our patrons, cast, crew, staff and volunteers,” said Tom Tkach, Popejoy Hall director. “We are grateful for the ongoing support and loyalty of our donors and patrons through these challenging times and apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause some ticket holders. We are, however, very glad ‘Hamilton’ can be rescheduled to May 2023.”

Tkach said there is nothing for patrons to do at this time, as the seats remain secure, and the original tickets will be honored for the new performance dates.

“Hamilton” had to postpone cases during its stay in Salt Lake City last week due to the rising cases among the company.

“Hamilton” has been a cultural juggernaut since its off-Broadway debut in 2015.

It was nominated for 16 Tony Awards and took home 11 in 2016. And its national tours become hot tickets wherever it stops. Popejoy originally announced the arrival of “Hamilton” in April 2019, as part of its 2020-21 season. The pandemic has forced the production to postpone.

The play – written by Lin-Manuel Miranda – tells the story of one of America’s Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury secretary.

Some characters straight out of history that show up in the musical are: Marquis De Lafayette, Aaron Burr, John Laurens, Hercules Mulligan, Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, Angelica Schuyler, Phillip Hamilton and former Presidents George Washington, James Madison and Thomas Jefferson. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway styles.

For updates and further information, visit popejoypresents.com.


