ABQ artist has helped grow the community and bring art to everyone

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Albuquerque-based artist Stephanie Galloway brings a touch of whimsy to her art. (Courtesy of Stephanie Galloway)

Stephanie Galloway’s art often has a touch of whimsy.

And it’s become her signature.

The Santa Fe native’s journey with art has been long and evolving.

“I started doing art when I was a kid growing up in Santa Fe,” he says. “As far as professionally, I had my first professional show in 1995 at Winnings.”

Since moving to Albuquerque in the mid-1990s for school, Galloway immediately immersed herself into the art community.

“I was a little intimidated by the art community in Santa Fe,” she says. “It can be super competitive. Here in Albuquerque, I got a feeling of inclusion. It was really open and accepting of all skill levels and I felt comfortable.”

An acrylic Day of the Dead piece by Stephanie Galloway. (Courtesy of Stephanie Galloway)

Galloway has helped grow the community by being one of the founders of the Rail Yard Art Market.

She also brought the idea for “Free Art Friday” to Albuquerque about 10 years ago. The global movement sees artists create pieces and leave art in the streets for free. It was born in England in the early 2000s and has grown into new cities.

“I’ve had artists from all over the world send me a piece and I put them out for New Mexicans to have,” she says. “It’s a way to grow relationships among artists all over the world. Art is something that brings people together. What’s great is that everyone gets something different from art.”

Galloway chronicles the movement on her Facebook and Instagram pages.

As far as her own art, it too, has made an evolution.

Galloway primarily works in acrylic.

Though when the pandemic started, she began the urge to sculpt.

“I learn a lot through my hands,” she says. “I thought to myself, ‘Why not pick up some clay?’ Because of my visual impairment, I really enjoy the texture in my hands and seeing what I can create.”

A few years ago, Galloway stepped away from the Rail Yards Art Market to focus on her family.

“Juggling everything I had going on with a newborn become tough,” she says. “The market still holds a special place. I was there from the beginning when it was just an idea. I love that Albuquerque has embraced it and it’s grown into something that brings community together.”

Stephanie Galloway has made a transition to sculpting her art since the pandemic began. (Courtesy of Stephanie Galloway)

Galloway’s goal to art is simple.

“I want to bring a smile to people’s face,” she says. “Because my art can be whimsical, abstract or fantasy, there’s a playful element to it. I almost feel like a visual comedian.”

Galloway is currently working on some art that will be featured in an exhibit in Barelas. She also continues to bring new art projects to Albuquerque. Here’s a few things you didn’t know about Galloway:

1 “I don’t drive a car.”

2 “Unlike most people, I have a love for spiders.”

3 “I was a special education teacher for 10 years.”

4 “I never wear matching socks.”

5 “I play ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ – all the time.”

Online
To follow Stephanie Galloway’s journey in art, visit her Instagram page @thestephaniegalloway or “Free Art Friday Albuquerque” on Facebook.
Editor's note: Venue Plus continues "In Case You Didn't Know," a weekly feature with fun tidbits about New Mexicans and their projects.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

