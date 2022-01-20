Sports Speak Up! Are Lobos victimized by a curse? Karma, maybe?

THERE WAS extensive conversation on a local sports talk radio show about a “curse” regarding UNM athletics, with someone stating that the entire UNM south campus was allegedly built on “sacred ground.” There were rumblings about that years ago. Well, for the Lobo football and basketball teams, there have been more season ending ACL and Achilles injuries than one can count. Much coach/player drama over the years, too. Would it hurt to have someone get to the Pit … and perform some sort of ritual? Whatever it takes, as UNM’s fans are tired of losing.

— Fading Lobo Fan

JUST WONDERING: when was the last time that a Lobo men’s basketball team finished a season with the same players that they started with? With serious injuries and disciplinary dismissals, is there some kind of karma effect going on?

— Frustrated Fan

I assure readers that Frustrated Fan and Fading Fan aren’t one and the same. — Randy, Journal

YES, THE TWO remaining big men for UNM, Sebastian Forsling and Birima Seck need work, but after seeing Cameron Bairstow’s miraculous transformation 7 years ago from a non-factor to a MTW player of the year finalist, I’ve learned “never to say never”. It all depends on how much work these two current Lobos want to invest in their basketball futures.

— Bob, UNM Area

LADY LOBOS and Aggie Men making New Mexico proud! Aggies will, once again, win the WAC, and Lady Lobos atop MWC are top contenders to win the conference tournament!

— Ricardo Flores

I’M SCRATCHING my head. 26 paragraphs and two pages titled “Neely’s final years were destroyed by CTE” and not ONE word about what CTE is.

— Jeffrey Paul

Apologies. Per MayoClinic.org, “Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is the term used to describe brain degeneration likely caused by repeated head traumas. CTE is a diagnosis made only at autopsy by studying sections of the brain. CTE is a rare disorder that is not yet well understood.” — Randy, Journal

DOWN GOES FRAZIER (BAMA)! Down goes Frazier (Bama)! Georgia shocked the college football world with an impressive victory over once mighty Bama. While the 1st half was certainly not the Thriller from Manila, the 2nd half, particularly the 4th quarter, lived up to the pre-ame hype. Don’t we all secretly like when the champ is taken out? Remember Tyson’s loss to Buster Douglas? Georgia was clearly ready this 2nd time around. To Georgia, the game just meant more.

— George Scott

RE: RANDY HARRISON — SEC Final. Kudos! At one time college bowls were fun to watch and debate the best. Now, why bother watching the SEC bowl: Same teams, same overpaid coaches, same big money, only the player’s faces change. Boring, why watch the semi-pros when the real deal play on Sundays.

— Jon Hall