 Ghislaine Maxwell requests new trial after juror interviews - Albuquerque Journal

Ghislaine Maxwell requests new trial after juror interviews

By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell has formally requested a new trial, less than a month after her conviction on sex trafficking charges.

In a Wednesday letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, Maxwell lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said the motion for a new trial had been filed under seal and requested that all submissions related to “Juror No. 50 remain under seal until the Court rules.”

The motion for a new trial had been promised by Maxwell’s lawyers, who had raised concerns about media interviews following the verdict in which the juror said he had been sexually abused as a child. The anonymous juror told The Independent and The Daily Mail that his experience helped him convince some jurors that a victim’s imperfect memory of sex abuse doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

Nathan had set a Wednesday deadline for Maxwell’s lawyers to file for a new trial, and said prosecutors should reply by Feb. 2.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted in late December of conspiring to recruit and groom teenage girls to be sexually abused by her longtime companion Jeffrey Epstein. Her sentencing date has yet to be set.

Maxwell’s lawyers had previously said the request for a new trial would include all known undisputed remarks of the juror, along with recorded statements and the questionnaire all jurors filled out. Potential jurors were asked to fill out a questionnaire asking: “Have you or a friend or family member ever been the victim of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual assault?”

Quoting from the press reports in a letter, prosecutors said the juror asserted that he “flew through” the questionnaire and didn’t recall being asked if he’d been a victim of sex abuse. Prosecutors called for any juror investigation to be “conducted exclusively under the supervision of the Court.” The juror himself has retained a lawyer.

Maxwell has maintained she’s innocent, and her family promised an appeal of her conviction. Her lawyers vigorously fought the charges against her during trial, arguing that she was being used as a scapegoat by prosecutors determined to hold someone accountable for Epstein’s crimes after the financier and convicted sex offender killed himself while awaiting trial in 2019.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Gov. calls in the troops to help with teacher ...
ABQnews Seeker
National Guard, state employees asked to ... National Guard, state employees asked to volunteer amid COVID surge
2
San Felipe Pueblo member to lead Smithsonian American Indian ...
ABQnews Seeker
Her ancestry includes Hopi, Tewa and ... Her ancestry includes Hopi, Tewa and Navajo
3
Omicron expected to peak soon in NM
ABQnews Seeker
Surge should slow by end of ... Surge should slow by end of January or early February, health officials say
4
Judge orders APS to release requested records, pay damages
ABQnews Seeker
The school district has faced previous ... The school district has faced previous complaints for failure to follow law
5
'Hamilton' at Popejoy postponed until May 2023 due to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Tickets and seats remain secure, and ... Tickets and seats remain secure, and will be honored
6
Environmental bills to watch during this session
ABQnews Seeker
Bills would ensure water, agriculture and ... Bills would ensure water, agriculture and climate initiatives get a slice of the funding pie
7
APD arrests smoke shop owner in drug, gun bust
ABQnews Seeker
Man, 40, believed to be 'a ... Man, 40, believed to be 'a primary drug dealer' in East Central area
8
Airman gets life in prison for death of Mennonite ...
ABQnews Seeker
An Air Force airman will spend ... An Air Force airman will spend the rest of his life in prison for kidnapping a Mennonite woman from northwestern New Mexico, fatally shooting ...
9
NM Kids Count says pandemic undermined child well-being
ABQnews Seeker
Report says Hispanic famialies are hit ... Report says Hispanic famialies are hit the hardest
10
Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster
Nation
Voting legislation that Democrats and civil ... Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed late Wednesday when two senators refused to join their ...