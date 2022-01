PHOENIX — A man was found fatally shot in a Phoenix motel and police said they were investigating the case as a homicide.

They said officers went to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday after getting a 911 call about a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not been identified yet.

Police said they were searching for a man they believe is a suspect in the shooting, but no specific description has been released.