 Snowboarder dies after crashing into tree at Aspen Highlands - Albuquerque Journal

Snowboarder dies after crashing into tree at Aspen Highlands

By Associated Press

ASPEN, Colo. — A 42-year-old snowboarder died after crashing into a tree at Colorado’s Aspen Highlands Ski Area.

Pitkin County sheriff’s officials say the man, whose name has not been released, was with a friend when he crashed in the Highlands Bowl on Wednesday afternoon. Ski patrollers performed CPR after finding the man unconscious, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

No one saw the accident, but rescuers determined that the man had crashed into a tree. No other details were released.


