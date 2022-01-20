Fishing Line for Jan. 20, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

At Eagle Nest Lake,

Andrew Luna of Los Lunas caught a 20-inch rainbow trout while ice fishing using a pink Trout Magnet lure Jan. 16. … AD Esquibel of Rio Rancho and Matthew Medina of Albuquerque caught a 23-inch rainbow trout and 11 perch ice fishing using jigs off the bottom of the lake Jan. 16.

At Elephant Butte Lake, Rebecca Calcutt of Albuquerque caught an 8-pound drum using live bait Jan. 17. … Marcus Martinez of Albuquerque caught a 12-pound blue catfish using live bait Jan. 17. … Lorenzo Lopez of Truth or Consequences caught a 24-pound blue catfish using cut gizzard shad Jan. 15.

Chris Varela and Roxanne Lopez of Alcalde caught their limits of trout at Hopewell Lake using orange PowerBait and nightcrawler worms Jan. 16.

Elijon Casados, 11, of Albuquerque caught two brown trout and a 16-inch rainbow trout on the Rio Grande using a yellow and silver Panther Martin spinner near Pilar on Jan. 15.

Gabriel Jake, 15, of Farmington caught a 24-inch brown trout on the San Juan River using worms near Cottonwood Campground Jan. 9.

NoteS from GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Ice fishing for brook trout at Cabresto Lake was good using small glow tungsten ice jigs with glow plastics. The roads were snow-packed and slippery.

Charette Lakes is closed for the season and will reopen in March.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 22.4 cubic feet per second (cfs).

Clayton Lake is closed for the season and will reopen in March.

Conchas Lake has new winter season hours: open for day-use access only Thursday-Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-868-2270.

At Costilla Creek, fishing for trout was good using caddis dry flies. The department has implemented the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involved removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat this spring. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Ice fishing for trout at Eagle Nest Lake was slow to fair using pink Trout Magnet lures. Ice fishing for perch was fair to good using Kastmasters and jigs off the bottom of the lake. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using salmon eggs, pink PowerBait and small silver spoons.

Gallinas River had no reports from anglers this week.

Anglers reported Hopewell Lake was frozen and the entrance gates are locked until spring. Ice fishing for trout was very good using orange PowerBait and nightcrawler worms.

Lake Alice is temporarily closed due to recent weather conditions and ice forming on the lake. State Park officials have deemed the lake unsafe at this time. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-445-5607.

Lake Maloya is temporarily closed due to recent weather conditions and ice forming on the lake. State Park officials have deemed the lake unsafe at this time. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-445-5607.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 is closed for the season and will reopen in March.

Monastery Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Morphy Lake is closed for the season and will reopen in March.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near the town of Pecos on Monday morning was not measured due to ice. Fishing for trout was fair to good using small beadhead nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 30.6 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair using zebra midge flies and RS2 flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 399 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using small beadhead nymph flies, midge flies, yellow and silver Panther Martin spinners and nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora on Monday morning near Tererro was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Santa Cruz Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Shuree Ponds is closed for the season and will reopen in July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for all species at Ute Lake was slow.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 206 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Albuquerque Area Drains was fair to good using prince nymph flies, orange PowerBait and marshmallows.

Bluewater Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Monday-morning flows on the Chama River below El Vado and Abiquiú were 97.3 cfs and 61.9 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair to good using spinners and streamer flies. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was good using beadhead nymph flies and worms. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Cochiti Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

El Vado Lake is closed to ice fishing due to thin ice covering the lake and had no reports from anglers this week.

There was no fishing due to thin ice covering Fenton Lake . Please remember, only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

Heron Lake is closed to ice fishing due to thin ice covering the lake and had no reports from anglers this week.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez near the village of Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 13.0 cfs. Fishing for trout below the town of Jemez was good using worms and flashback nymph flies.

Laguna del Campo is c losed for the season and will reopen in May.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions, stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake . Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve.

Navajo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 403 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair to good using red annelid flies, San Juan worm flies, leech pattern flies and black midge pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using worms.

Seven Springs Brood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was good using gold beadhead nymph flies and worms. Fishing for trout in the catch-and-release pond was good using single barbless hook Panther Martin spinners.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was good using Velveeta cheese and marshmallows.

Fishing for trout at Bear Canyon Lake was fair using PowerBait and salmon eggs.

Fishing for trout at Bill Evans Lake was fair to good using PowerBait, red Rooster Tail spinners and gold Panther Martin spinners.

Fishing for bass at Caballo Lake was fair using lipless crankbaits.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was fair to good using cut gizzard shad bait and live bait. Fishing for white bass was slow to fair using live bait. Fishing for drum was slow to fair using live bait. Fishing for largemouth bass was fair using jerkbaits and live shiners.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 72.4 cfs.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Roberts had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Percha Dam was fair to good using yellow and orange PowerBait.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 0.37 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was good using pink and chartreuse garlic PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was fair using fresh salmon eggs.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was fair to good using salmon eggs and red PowerBait.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek .

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 13.0 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until later this year.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Brantley Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair using yellow PowerBait.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Green Meadow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using marshmallows, and yellow, white and chartreuse PowerBait.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Van was good using green PowerBait and homemade dough bait.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 15.5 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Perch Lake was good using prince nymph flies and hare’s ear nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 3.87 cfs.

Santa Rosa Lake is open to boating, but due to low lake levels, Santa Rosa Lake State Park will operate as a no-wake lake until conditions improve. Fishing for all species was slow.

Fishing for trout at Sumner Lake was fair using spoons. Fishing for perch was fair using jigs.