 Robot umpires at home plate moving up to Triple-A for 2022 - Albuquerque Journal

Robot umpires at home plate moving up to Triple-A for 2022

By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Robot umpires have been given a promotion and will be just one step from the major leagues this season.

Major League Baseball is expanding its automated strike zone experiment to Triple-A, the highest level of the minor leagues.

MLB’s website posted a hiring notice seeking seasonal employees to operate the Automated Ball and Strike system. MLB said it is recruiting employees to operate the system for the Albuquerque Isotopes, Charlotte Knights, El Paso Chihuahuas, Las Vegas Aviators, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Reno Aces, Round Rock Express, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Sugar Land Skeeters and Tacoma Rainiers.

The independent Atlantic League became the first American professional league to let a computer call balls and strikes at its All-Star Game in July 2019 and experimented with ABS during the second half of that season. It also was used in the Arizona Fall League for top prospects in 2019, drawing complaints of its calls on breaking balls.

There were no minor leagues in 2020 due to the pandemic, and robot umps were used last season in eight of nine ballparks at the Low-A Southeast League.

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association agreed in its labor contract that started in 2020 to cooperate and assist if Commissioner Rob Manfred decides to utilize the system at the major league level.

“It’s hard to handicap if, when or how it might be employed at the major league level, because it is a pretty substantial difference from the way the game is called today,” Chris Marinak, MLB’s chief operations and strategy officer, said last March.

MLB said the robot umpires will be used at some spring training ballparks in Florida, remain at Low A Southeast and could be used at non-MLB venues.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Stock losses mount as investors eye earnings, inflation
Nation
A late-afternoon sell-off wiped out gains ... A late-afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street Thursday and sent major indexes deeper into losing territory for the year. The ...
2
Biden issues new warning to Russia over invading Ukraine
Nation
U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday ... U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that any Russian troop movements across Ukraine's border would constitute an invasion and that Moscow would 'pay a ...
3
In tiny Wyoming town, Bill Gates bets big on ...
Nation
In this sleepy Wyoming town that ... In this sleepy Wyoming town that has relied on coal for over a century, a company founded by the man who revolutionized personal computing ...
4
Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election ...
Nation
The Georgia prosecutor looking into possible ... The Georgia prosecutor looking into possible attempts to interfere in the 2020 general election by former President Donald Trump and others has asked for ...
5
At 113, NAACP evolves for relevance on racial justice ...
Nation
As the NAACP turns 113, look ... As the NAACP turns 113, look for its voice to grow louder on issues like climate change, the student debt crisis and the ongoing ...
6
Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump
Nation
The House committee investigating the U.S. ... The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, to voluntarily cooperate with its probe. ...
7
EXPLAINER: What are US military options to help Ukraine?
Nation
President Joe Biden is not planning ... President Joe Biden is not planning to answer a further Russian invasion of Ukraine by sending combat troops. But he could pursue a range ...
8
Jury selection begins in federal trial over Floyd's killing
Nation
Jury selection began Thursday in the ... Jury selection began Thursday in the federal trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's killing, with the judge stressing repeatedly that ...
9
Robot umpires at home plate moving up to Triple-A ...
Nation
Robot umpires have been given a ... Robot umpires have been given a promotion and will be just one step from the major leagues this season. Major League Baseball is expanding ...