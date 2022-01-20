City backs off on vaccine-or-test policy for now

Citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, the city of Albuquerque will not proceed as planned with its COVID-19 vaccine-or-testing requirement for employees.

Mayor Tim Keller and other officials last week had announced the city would require all of its workers to report their vaccine status by Friday, Jan. 21. Those not fully vaccinated would have to begin a weekly testing regimen to prove they were not actively infected with COVID-19. Keller said the city was preparing to meet federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules for employers with at least 100 workers.

But the Supreme Court last week blocked the regulations.

As a result, “the City of Albuquerque is pausing the implementation of a vaccination or testing policy for City employees,” mayoral spokeswoman Ava Montoya said in a written statement.

The city government has about 6,300 jobs, though hundreds are presently unfilled.

Montoya said the city continues to offer employees paid time off to get COVID-19 vaccines.

“The City strongly encourages employees to get vaccinated and boosted to protect against illness and hosts weekly vaccine opportunities for employees and the public at City facilities. The City continues to require masking for employees and visitors to City facilities and has made high-quality masks available to CABQ employees,” she said.