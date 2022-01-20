 City backs off on vaccine-or-test policy for now - Albuquerque Journal

City backs off on vaccine-or-test policy for now

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Presbyterian Hospital nurse Claire Simons processes testing kits at the COVID-19 drive-thru on San Mateo near McLeod NE on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, the city of Albuquerque will not proceed as planned with its COVID-19 vaccine-or-testing requirement for employees.

Mayor Tim Keller and other officials last week had announced the city would require all of its workers to report their vaccine status by Friday, Jan. 21. Those not fully vaccinated would have to begin a weekly testing regimen to prove they were not actively infected with COVID-19. Keller said the city was preparing to meet federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules for employers with at least 100 workers.

But the Supreme Court last week blocked the regulations.

As a result, “the City of Albuquerque is pausing the implementation of a vaccination or testing policy for City employees,” mayoral spokeswoman Ava Montoya said in a written statement.

The city government has about 6,300 jobs, though hundreds are presently unfilled.

Montoya said the city continues to offer employees paid time off to get COVID-19 vaccines.

“The City strongly encourages employees to get vaccinated and boosted to protect against illness and hosts weekly vaccine opportunities for employees and the public at City facilities. The City continues to require masking for employees and visitors to City facilities and has made high-quality masks available to CABQ employees,” she said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
City backs off on vaccine-or-test policy for now
ABQnews Seeker
Citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ... Citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, the city of Albuquerque will not proceed as planned with its COVID-19 vaccine-or-testing requirement for employees. Mayor ...
2
Lobos throw scare into heavily-favored CSU Rams
ABQnews Seeker
Down another starter on the road, ... Down another starter on the road, Lobos play an inspired game but come up short against the Colorado State Rams on Wednesday night.
3
Emptying the Notebook: Return of longball gives Lobos a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, videos, stats and other odds & ends from Wednesday's Lobo basketball game at Colorado State
4
Environmental bills to watch during this session
ABQnews Seeker
Bills would ensure water, agriculture and ... Bills would ensure water, agriculture and climate initiatives get a slice of the funding pie
5
NM Kids Count says pandemic undermined child well-being
ABQnews Seeker
Report says Hispanic famialies are hit ... Report says Hispanic famialies are hit the hardest
6
Shortage of COVID tests posing problems for schools
ABQnews Seeker
Health officials are working on distributing ... Health officials are working on distributing tests and masks over the coming weeks
7
Senate approves new rules after clash over masks
ABQnews Seeker
Face coverings will now be required ... Face coverings will now be required for the 30-day session
8
Airman gets life in prison for death of Mennonite ...
ABQnews Seeker
An Air Force airman will spend ... An Air Force airman will spend the rest of his life in prison for kidnapping a Mennonite woman from northwestern New Mexico, fatally shooting ...
9
APD arrests smoke shop owner in drug, gun bust
ABQnews Seeker
Man, 40, believed to be 'a ... Man, 40, believed to be 'a primary drug dealer' in East Central area