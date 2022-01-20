 NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal Marana plane crash - Albuquerque Journal

NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal Marana plane crash

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday released its preliminary report on last month’s fatal crash of a small plane in southern Arizona, but it doesn’t list a possible cause.

The pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine Mooney M20C and was killed in the Dec. 31 crash.

NTSB investigators say the plane took off from Marana Regional Airport on a 66-degree afternoon with 10 miles of visibility and was headed to French Valley Airport in California’s Riverside County.

The report says the plane went down in a desert area about 56 miles northwest of the Marana airport and left a wreckage debris path of some 960 feet that included “all major structural components” of the aircraft.

Fragments of the wings were found on one end of the debris field with the plane’s engine and propeller on the other end.

The pilot’s family notified French Valley Airport officials when the flight was 5 hours overdue, but the wreckage wasn’t found until Jan. 4.


