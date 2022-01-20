 Police: Missing Phoenix woman found dead in western Arizona - Albuquerque Journal

Police: Missing Phoenix woman found dead in western Arizona

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman reported missing Sunday was found dead Thursday in a remote area of western Arizona, authorities said.

Phoenix police said investigators discovered the remains of 37-year-old Irene Luevano along Interstate 10 about 30 miles south of Salome and 45 miles east of Quartzsite in La Paz County.

They said there was obvious trauma to the woman’s body.

Luevano was last seen at a Phoenix bar Sunday with her boyfriend, Jorge Quintero Lara.

Luevano’s family reported her missing after she called them to say she had been stabbed in the neck, allegedly by Lara.

Luevano’s car was found Tuesday in a restaurant parking lot in Avondale, west of Phoenix.

Police said Lara has been in the Maricopa County Jail on unrelated charges for the past several days and now faces additional charges, including murder.

It was unclear Thursday afternoon if Lara has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.


