 Training trip takes Thunderbirds to New Mexico, Arizona - Albuquerque Journal

Training trip takes Thunderbirds to New Mexico, Arizona

By Associated Press

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. — The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force’s aerial demonstration squadron, have begun a month-long training trip to New Mexico and Arizona in preparation for their 2022 show season.

The unit based at Nellis Air Force Base in metro Las Vegas arrived last week at the New Mexico Spaceport near Truth or Consequences for two weeks of training and will then shift to Fort Huachuca, an Army base in Sierra Vista, Arizona, for the trip’s second training leg.

The training is not open to the public, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.

“These two locations are excellent training environments, each serving different purposes,” said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, Thunderbirds commander and leader. “The show season subjects the team to difficult and ever-changing environments both in the air and on the ground. Training in new and different environments will allow the team to exercise the necessary muscles to ensure our demonstration is precise despite changing conditions.”

After training in Mexico and Arizona, the team will continue on to train with the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, at Naval Air Facility El Centro in California.

The Thunderbirds’ show schedule begins March 19 at Luke Air Force Base in metro Phoenix and ends at Nellis on Nov. 5-6.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Training trip takes Thunderbirds to New Mexico, Arizona
ABQnews Seeker
The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force's ... The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force's aerial demonstration squadron, have begun a month-long training trip to New Mexico and Arizona in preparation for their ...
2
For second day in a row, NM sets record ...
ABQnews Seeker
For the second day in a ... For the second day in a row, New Mexico set a record for the most new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the omicron ...
3
Emptying the Notebook: Return of longball gives Lobos a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, videos, stats and other odds & ends from Wednesday's Lobo basketball game at Colorado State
4
City backs off on vaccine-or-test policy for now
ABQnews Seeker
Citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ... Citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, the city of Albuquerque will not proceed as planned with its COVID-19 vaccine-or-testing requirement for employees. Mayor ...
5
Lobos throw scare into heavily-favored CSU Rams
ABQnews Seeker
Down another starter on the road, ... Down another starter on the road, Lobos play an inspired game but come up short against the Colorado State Rams on Wednesday night.
6
NM Kids Count says pandemic undermined child well-being
ABQnews Seeker
Report says Hispanic famialies are hit ... Report says Hispanic famialies are hit the hardest
7
Shortage of COVID tests posing problems for schools
ABQnews Seeker
Health officials are working on distributing ... Health officials are working on distributing tests and masks over the coming weeks
8
Environmental bills to watch during this session
ABQnews Seeker
Bills would ensure water, agriculture and ... Bills would ensure water, agriculture and climate initiatives get a slice of the funding pie
9
Senate approves new rules after clash over masks
ABQnews Seeker
Face coverings will now be required ... Face coverings will now be required for the 30-day session