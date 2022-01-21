 Eastern New Mexico to revive men's soccer program - Albuquerque Journal

Eastern New Mexico to revive men’s soccer program

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

After a two-year hiatus, men’s soccer is back at Eastern New Mexico, the school announced on Thursday.

Men’s soccer at ENMU was dropped after the 2019 season, but will return for the fall season this year.

“We are incredibly thankful to our Board of Regents for their support in bringing men’s soccer back to Eastern,” Paul Weir, ENMU director of athletics, said in a press release.

“To be the only NCAA men’s soccer program in New Mexico will provide our wonderful institution the opportunity to serve the students of this great state and beyond. Our efforts will commence immediately to recruit the best team members we can to carry this torch forward.”

Elizabeth Acosta, assistant athletic director for student success at ENMU, said she was unsure why men’s soccer was dropped two years ago. After the 2019 season, then-head coach Jon Fridal resigned, but Acosta said that had nothing to do with eliminating the program.

“It was a decision made by the past athletic director,” she said.

The Greyhounds are still without a head coach, Acosta said, but will be hiring ‘as soon as possible” in order to begin recruiting immediately.

The ENMU men’s soccer program will be fully funded, Acosta said. Still, the team is accepting donations online at bit.ly/supporthoundsoccer.

A message reads: “Your donation will provide critical resources as we prepare for competition in the Fall.”

Acosta believes men’s soccer is a great opportunity for high school boys in New Mexico wanting to play on the next level.

“Soccer is very popular in our area,” Acosta said. “This gives kids in our state an opportunity to play soccer and stay in New Mexico. It’s an opportunity to get an education and play soccer. I’m glad we are bringing it back. A lot of people were disappointed when it was let go. I don’t know what happened. I’m all for bringing it back.”

There is no men’s soccer at the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State. Men’s soccer at UNM was dropped due to budgetary reasons after the 2018 season.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Eastern New Mexico to revive men's soccer program
College
After a two-year hiatus, men's soccer ... After a two-year hiatus, men's soccer is back at Eastern New Mexico, the school announced on Thursday. Men's soccer at ENMU was dropped after ...
2
Emptying the Notebook: Return of longball gives Lobos a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, videos, stats and other odds & ends from Wednesday's Lobo basketball game at Colorado State
3
Lobos throw scare into heavily-favored CSU Rams
ABQnews Seeker
Down another starter on the road, ... Down another starter on the road, Lobos play an inspired game but come up short against the Colorado State Rams on Wednesday night.
4
Aztecs take final game of series
Baseball
Saturday's storyline started two years ago ... Saturday's storyline started two years ago for the University of New Mexico baseball team. The Lobos couldn't get pitcher Garrett Hill in a recruiting ...
5
Cole becomes one of 10 2021 Lobos to hit ...
College
Three more University of New Mexico ... Three more University of New Mexico football players – running back Bobby Cole ...
6
Struggling Lobo men have rough road ahead on Front ...
College
The Lobos could use a breather. ... The Lobos could use a breather. It ain't coming this week. ...
7
Lobos add QB Miles Kendrick, transfer from Kansas
College
  For the second straight year, ...   For the second straight year, the University of New Mexico is adding a transfer quarterback — this time Miles Kendrick from Kansas — ...
8
UNM women have multiple weapons -- and they're all ...
College
Pick your poison.That's the dilemma for ... Pick your poison.That's the dilemma for opponents preparing to face the University of ...
9
Men's Basketball: Height-challenged Lobos may go even smaller
College
The talk around the Lobo basketball ... The talk around the Lobo basketball team since Mountain West play began, and for good reason, has centered around the center spot. But in ...