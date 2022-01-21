Sports Speak Up! Well done by award-winning Grammer, Lobos at CSU

WELL DONE BY the Journal’s Geoff Grammer, winning the recent NSMA Sportswriter of the Year award. Lobo fans can’t ask for more with all of the coverage, quotes and statistics he provides. Jeff Siembieda of KNML Radio won the Sportscaster of the Year award. Jeff does a good job, too, but he recently stated on his show that he didn’t want to hear from Lobo fans that officiating has cost UNM some games. Wrong (BYU, Boise State, San Diego State, among others over the years). Also, too much NMSU Aggie air-time here in Lobo Town, which is the location where the bread gets buttered.

— Lobo Town Resident

VERY IMPRESSIVE “total game” by the Men’s Lobo basketball team against a very good Colorado State team. The hustle and shots by our solid guards and forwards was outstanding. The obvious glare is weakness in the bigs and rebounding. I know there must be a coaching strategy for having our center providing (screens on) the perimeter but doesn’t that mean they aren’t under goal to rebound? Hang in there guys, but really need an enforcer to protect the paint.

— Ernesto