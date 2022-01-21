 Sam Houston State annihilates New Mexico State men - Albuquerque Journal

Sam Houston State annihilates New Mexico State men

By ABQJournal News Staff

So much for the Western Athletic Conference’s new schools holding down the old guard.

For one Thursday night at least, the WAC’s blue bloods — New Mexico State and Grand Canyon — couldn’t keep up in Texas.

In Huntsville, Savion Flagg had 22 points as Sam Houston rolled past the Aggies 71-46. The lopsided loss — and it wasn’t often this close as Sam Houston led by 35 points midway through the second half — ended a 10-game win streak for NMSU (15-3, 4-1).

(Click here for the WAC standings.)

Meanwhile in Nacodoches, Texas, Grand Canyon — who came in as one of the three unbeaten WAC co-leaders with NMSU and Seattle University — was routed by Stephen F. Austin. By the same 71-46 score.

Donnie Tillman and Johnny McCants each had eight points for the Aggies at Sam Houston. Teddy Allen, who scored 41 points in the Aggies’ last outing vs. Abilene Christian, scored two on 1-of-6 shooting on Thursday.

Donte Powers had 12 points for Sam Houston (11-9, 6-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Demarkus Lampley added 10 points and Tristan Ikpe had eight rebounds.

It marked the Aggies’ first conference loss of 20 or more points since December 2012, when they lost to UT-Arlington 68-47. The Aggies’ 46 points were a season low as well as their fewest since getting only 41 in a loss at Wichita State in on Feb. 15, 2016.

The Aggies and Grand Canyon are travel partners this weekend, so on Saturday, NMSU plays at Stephen F. Austin while Grand Canyon goes to Sam Houston. Both tipoffs are 1 p.m.

SAM HOUSTON ST. 71, NEW MEXICO ST. 46

NEW MEXICO ST. (16-3)

McCants 3-7 0-2 8, McNair 1-3 0-0 2, Allen 1-6 0-1 2, Pryor 2-5 1-2 5, Rice 0-2 0-0 0, Alok 1-5 3-5 6, Tillman 2-5 3-3 8, Avery 0-3 4-6 4, Henry 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Peake 0-1 1-2 1, McKinney 2-3 0-0 5, Cotton 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 13-47 14-23 46.

SAM HOUSTON ST. (11-9)

Ikpe 3-6 2-2 8, Lampley 4-7 0-0 10, May 1-1 0-1 2, Ray 2-6 0-0 4, Flagg 8-16 1-2 22, Powers 4-7 0-0 12, Karwowski 2-2 2-2 6, Grant 2-3 0-0 6, Scroggins 0-0 1-2 1, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Nicholas 0-0 0-0 0, Martina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 6-9 71.

Halftime—Sam Houston St. 38-18. 3-Point Goals—New Mexico St. 6-27 (McCants 2-5, Alok 1-1, McKinney 1-2, Williams 1-3, Tillman 1-4, Avery 0-1, Cotton 0-1, Peake 0-1, Pryor 0-1, Rice 0-1, Henry 0-3, Allen 0-4), Sam Houston St. 13-29 (Flagg 5-12, Powers 4-6, Grant 2-2, Lampley 2-5, Cook 0-1, Ikpe 0-1, Ray 0-2). Rebounds—New Mexico St. 30 (Allen 5), Sam Houston St. 31 (Ikpe 8). Assists—New Mexico St. 8 (Allen 2), Sam Houston St. 20 (Ray 5). Total Fouls—New Mexico St. 11, Sam Houston St. 22. A—497 (6,110).


