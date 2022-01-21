Isotopes’ job fair is going online

The Albuquerque Isotopes, along with Spectra Hospitality, are holding their annual job fair exclusively online for 2022 at the website abqisotopes.com.

The club is accepting applications for dozens of jobs — seasonal, game day opportunities at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Work will be available from mid-March through mid-October, depending on the position, for Isotopes games, New Mexico United home soccer matches and other events.

The following positions are among those available:

