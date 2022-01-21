Isotopes’ job fair is going online

The Albuquerque Isotopes, along with Spectra Hospitality, are holding their annual job fair exclusively online for 2022 at the website abqisotopes.com.
The club is accepting applications for dozens of jobs — seasonal, game day opportunities at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.
Work will be available from mid-March through mid-October, depending on the position, for Isotopes games, New Mexico United home soccer matches and other events.
The following positions are among those available:
ISOTOPES POSITIONS SPECTRA FOOD SERVICES POSITIONS
Access Controller Bartender
Bag Checker/Gate Greeter Cashier
Bat Boy/Clubhouse Assistant Catering Runner
Cleaning Staff Catering Supervisor
Fun Zone Attendant Concession Stand Leader
Grounds Crew (Game Day) Concession Supervisor
Groundskeeper (Full-Time Seasonal) Cook
Metal Detector/Divestor Dishwasher
Music Operator Prep Cook
Parking Attendant Security Personnel
Pro Shop Attendant Warehouse Worker
Promo Crew
Security
Ticket Seller
Ticket Taker
Usher
Videoboard Operator