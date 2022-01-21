 Isotopes' job fair is going online - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes’ job fair is going online

By ABQJournal News Staff

The Albuquerque Isotopes, along with Spectra Hospitality, are holding their annual job fair exclusively online for 2022 at the website abqisotopes.com.

The club is accepting applications for dozens of jobs — seasonal, game day opportunities at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Work will be available from mid-March through mid-October, depending on the position, for Isotopes games, New Mexico United home soccer matches and other events.

The following positions are among those available:

 

The following openings will be available:

 

 

ISOTOPES POSITIONS                                                                         SPECTRA FOOD SERVICES POSITIONS

Access Controller                                                                                Bartender

Bag Checker/Gate Greeter                                                                 Cashier

Bat Boy/Clubhouse Assistant                                                              Catering Runner

Cleaning Staff                                                                                      Catering Supervisor

Fun Zone Attendant                                                                            Concession Stand Leader

Grounds Crew (Game Day)                                                                 Concession Supervisor

Groundskeeper (Full-Time Seasonal)                                                 Cook

Metal Detector/Divestor                                                                    Dishwasher

Music Operator                                                                                   Prep Cook

Parking Attendant                                                                               Security Personnel

Pro Shop Attendant                                                                             Warehouse Worker

Promo Crew

Security

Ticket Seller

Ticket Taker

Usher

Videoboard Operator

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Isotopes' job fair is going online
Featured Sports
The Albuquerque Isotopes, along with Spectra ... The Albuquerque Isotopes, along with Spectra Hospitality, are holding their annual job fair exclusively online for 2022 at the website abqisotopes.com. The club is ...
2
Lobo Johnson has potential to dominate -- if he ...
College
Coaches often praise players who "let ... Coaches often praise players who "let the game come to them."What they talk about a wh ...
3
Dad goes the extra mile(s) for Lobo De La ...
College
Jaedyn De La Cerda has racked ... Jaedyn De La Cerda has racked up some eye-popping numbers over five seasons with the University of N ...
4
Sam Houston State annihilates New Mexico State men
College
So much for the Western Athletic ... So much for the Western Athletic Conference's new schools holding down the old guard. For one Thursday night at least, the WAC's blue bloods ...
5
Sports Speak Up! Well done by award-winning Grammer, Lobos ...
Featured Sports
WELL DONE BY the Journal's Geoff ... WELL DONE BY the Journal's Geoff Grammer, winning the recent NSMA Sportswriter of the Year award. Lobo fans can't ask for more with all ...
6
Eastern New Mexico to revive men's soccer program
College
After a two-year hiatus, men's soccer ... After a two-year hiatus, men's soccer is back at Eastern New Mexico, the school announced on Thursday. Men's soccer at ENMU was dropped after ...
7
Emptying the Notebook: Return of longball gives Lobos a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, videos, stats and other odds & ends from Wednesday's Lobo basketball game at Colorado State
8
Lobos throw scare into heavily-favored CSU Rams
ABQnews Seeker
Down another starter on the road, ... Down another starter on the road, Lobos play an inspired game but come up short against the Colorado State Rams on Wednesday night.
9
Del Norte hoops star Douma-Sanchez returns after ACL tear
Boys' Basketball
BERNALILLO – Basketball coaches ... BERNALILLO – Basketball coaches are fond of dividing a season into thirds.The ...