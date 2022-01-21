 Smith's grocery store workers threaten strike in New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Smith’s grocery store workers threaten strike in New Mexico

By Stephen Hamway / Journal Staff Writer

A Smith’s Food & Drug store at Carlisle and Constitution in Albuquerque. A union leader for grocery workers told the Journal on Thursday that a strike against Smith’s is a strong possibility if the two sides cannot reach a deal by Jan. 30, when a current agreement expires. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A grocery store workers’ strike similar to the one occurring in metro Denver may be brewing in New Mexico, as Smith’s Food & Drug employees are seeking better pay and improved security, among other demands.

The most recent round of meetings between The Kroger Co., the parent company of Smith’s, and the New Mexico chapter of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents around 2,500 grocery store workers across Smith’s New Mexico locations, ended Thursday without a new contract in place.

UFCW chapter President Greg Frazier characterized the two sides as remaining far apart in negotiations. He told the Journal on Thursday that a strike is a strong possibility if the two sides cannot reach a deal by Jan. 30, when the current agreement expires.

“The workers are upset,” Frazier said. “They’re expecting to be treated with a little bit more respect.”

Workers are seeking an additional $2 per hour, which would match the “hero bonus” they received from Kroger during the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. That benefit expired during the summer of 2020. Other demands include an armed police presence outside of stores and the removal of automated safes located at the front of stores, which Frazier said constitutes a security concern for employees.

Aubriana Martindale, corporate affairs manager for Smith’s, declined to provide any specific demands from the company during bargaining, but said Smith’s priorities included striking a balance between investing in its employees and keeping groceries affordable for shoppers.

“I think both parties, including Smith’s, want this to be genuinely in the best interests of our associates,” Martindale said.

Negotiations began in December, but Frazier said conditions for a workers’ strike have been building for some time, as the COVID-19 pandemic has made working at the stores more challenging. He estimated that more than 3,500 current and former Kroger employees have contracted the virus since 2020.

“These folks are here to help and assist people, so some of them will encounter a … couple hundred people a day,” Frazier said.

Additionally, Frazier said employee wages haven’t kept up with company profits, which reached record-highs at points during the pandemic. Martindale said Smith’s employees in New Mexico have an average hourly wage of $14.05.

“The pandemic has been very good for the corporation, but it’s been very bad for the employees,” Frazier said.

Frazier added that employee safety has also become more of an issue during the pandemic, saying armed robberies and shoplifting have increased at stores since the pandemic began. He said most stores currently lack a dedicated security or police presence.

Additionally, enforcement of the state mask mandate often falls to employees. As a result, Frazier said employees encounter abuse both from customers who aren’t wearing masks and those who want the mask mandate enforced.

“The other customers apply pressure on the workers to enforce the mandate,” he said.

Frazier characterized the workers’ demands as similar to those from grocery store workers at King Soopers, another Kroger subsidiary based in Colorado. Workers at King Soopers locations across metro Denver have been on strike for more than a week after their union contract expired Jan. 9.

The strike has generated local and national headlines, and prompted politicians like former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to weigh in.

Frazier added that the two sides are expected to meet two more times next week prior to the contract expiration. If no deal is reached, he said Smith’s workers will vote on whether to strike.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Governor proposes media academy
ABQnews Seeker
Centralized facility would instruct in specialized ... Centralized facility would instruct in specialized areas of film production
2
Smith's grocery store workers threaten strike in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Employees seeking better pay, improved security Employees seeking better pay, improved security
3
Bill would give NM firms more state business
ABQnews Seeker
Native companies on tribal lands would ... Native companies on tribal lands would also be aided
4
Lobo Javonte Johnson has shown potential to dominate, or ...
ABQnews Seeker
Javonte Johnson has shown he can ... Javonte Johnson has shown he can be a high level scorer or disappear from the offense altogether. He and the Lobos seek scoring consistency. ...
5
Jicarilla Apache Nation to lease river water to New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Agreement to help state support species, ... Agreement to help state support species, compacts
6
NM sets new COVID case record for second consecutive ...
ABQnews Seeker
The number of people hospitalized rose ... The number of people hospitalized rose 14% to 712, up from 626 the day before
7
Gov. backs bill to exempt Social Security benefits from ...
ABQnews Seeker
At least five bills on retirement ... At least five bills on retirement income filed during this session
8
LFC report: Changing pretrial detention won’t lower crime
ABQnews Seeker
A new report by Legislative Finance ... A new report by Legislative Finance Committee analysts found that low arrest, prosecution and conviction rates may have more to do with the crime ...
9
Vax on, vax off: City reverses course on policy
ABQnews Seeker
Citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ... Citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, the city of Albuquerque will not proceed as planned with its COVID-19 vaccine-or-testing requirement for employees. Mayor ...