Denver-area grocery store strike ends with tentative deal

DENVER — A union representing grocery store workers ended a strike against Denver-area supermarkets owned by Kroger Co. on Friday after reaching a tentative contract deal for workers.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 and King Soopers and City Market both said they had reached agreement on a three-year contract, which still must be approved by workers. Details of the deal were not immediately released.

In a statement, King Soopers and City Market President Joe Kelley said the agreement “allows us to put more money in our associates’ paychecks and secures healthcare and pension plans.”

In its announcement of the tentative deal, the union said it ensures workers are respected and protected at work and compensated with the wages they deserve as essential workers. Workers can go back to work as soon as Friday, the union said.

According to the union, over 8,000 workers at nearly 80 stores in the Denver area went on strike Jan. 12 after it rejected the company’s latest contract offer, with both sides accusing the other of unfair labor practices.

Cincinnati-based Kroger is the nation’s largest traditional grocery store chain.