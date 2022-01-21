 Stocks wobble, head for another weekly loss; Netflix plunges - Albuquerque Journal

Stocks wobble, head for another weekly loss; Netflix plunges

By Damian J. Troise / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

Stocks wobbled between gains and losses in late morning trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes head for another weekly loss.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 11:49 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is on track for its third straight weekly loss and its worst weekly loss since October 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67 points, or 0.2%, to 34,647 and is also on pace for its third weekly loss in a row.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% and has been hit particularly hard by expectations for higher interest rates. As investors prepare for higher interest rates, shares in pricey tech companies and other expensive growth stocks look relatively less attractive. The index is on track for its fourth straight weekly loss and losses in recent months had by Wednesday left it in what Wall Street considers a market correction, or 10% below its peak.

Stocks have been falling all week amid concerns about rising inflation and an upcoming increase in interest rates. Technology stocks have been directing, and often abruptly redirecting, momentum in the market.

Technology stocks were mostly muted after earlier pulling the market lower on Friday. Communications stocks were the biggest weight on the market.

Streaming video service Netflix plunged 20.7% after it delivered another quarter of disappointing subscriber growth. Disney, which has also been trying to grow its subscriber base for its streaming service, fell 4.9%.

A mix of retailers, travel-related companies and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending also fell.

Bond yields fell significantly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.76% from 1.83% late Thursday. The drop weighed on bank stocks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Household good makers and utilities, which are typically considered less-risky investments, made gains.

Inflation fears and concerns about the impact of higher interest rates have prompted a cautious shift in the broader market after a solid year of gains in 2021.

Supply chain problems and higher raw materials costs have prompted companies in a wide range of industries to raise prices on finished goods. Many of those companies have warned investors that their profit margins and operations continue feeling the pinch in 2022.

Rising costs have raised concerns that consumers will start to ease spending because of the persistent pressure on their wallets. The latest retail sales data for December was surprisingly disappointing and revealed a decline in sales.

The Federal Reserve is now expected to raise interest rates earlier and more often than it had previously signaled in order to fight rising inflation that threatens to derail a further economic recovery. The central bank could begin raising rates as early as March.

Investors have also been busy reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings, which could give them a better sense of how companies are dealing with persistent supply chain problems and higher costs.

Paint and coatings maker PPG Industries fell 1.2% after warning investors that it continues grappling with high raw materials costs and supply chain problems. Surgical device maker Intuitive Surgical fell 6.8% after warning that the focus on COVID-19 cases continues to hurt procedure volumes.

Peloton rose 10.5% after the maker of exercise bikes and treadmills said fiscal second-quarter revenue would meet previous estimates. The stock tanked a day earlier after CNBC reported Peloton was temporarily halting production of exercise equipment to stem a decline in sales.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
LFC report: Changing pretrial detention won’t lower crime
ABQnews Seeker
A new report by Legislative Finance ... A new report by Legislative Finance Committee analysts found that low arrest, prosecution and conviction rates may have more to do with the crime ...
2
Gov. backs bill to exempt Social Security benefits from ...
ABQnews Seeker
At least five bills on retirement ... At least five bills on retirement income filed during this session
3
Governor proposes media academy
ABQnews Seeker
Centralized facility would instruct in specialized ... Centralized facility would instruct in specialized areas of film production
4
Smith's grocery store workers threaten strike in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Employees seeking better pay, improved security Employees seeking better pay, improved security
5
Bill would give NM firms more state business
ABQnews Seeker
Native companies on tribal lands would ... Native companies on tribal lands would also be aided
6
NM sets new COVID case record for second consecutive ...
ABQnews Seeker
The number of people hospitalized rose ... The number of people hospitalized rose 14% to 712, up from 626 the day before
7
Jicarilla Apache Nation to lease river water to New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Agreement to help state support species, ... Agreement to help state support species, compacts
8
HS senior sows seeds of altruism, community
ABQnews Seeker
Student began a campus garden to ... Student began a campus garden to expand access to freshly grown produce
9
Vax on, vax off: City reverses course on policy
ABQnews Seeker
Shots encouraged, but no longer mandated Shots encouraged, but no longer mandated
10
San Felipe Pueblo member to lead Smithsonian American Indian ...
ABQnews Seeker
Her ancestry includes Hopi, Tewa and ... Her ancestry includes Hopi, Tewa and Navajo