NM law firm joins Arizona company

A longtime New Mexico-based law firm has partnered with an Arizona-based firm to create a new business, according to a news release.

The New Mexico-based Keleher & McLeod, P.A. combined with Jennings Haug Cunningham to create Jennings Haug Keleher McLeod, LLP, which will operate as a full-service, litigation and business law firm.

“Attorneys with our firms have worked together over the years, and have come to value and respect one another,” JHKM chairman John Sinodis wrote in a statement. “Together, we represent nearly 200 years of experience and perspective, coupled with a vast network of resources, and intend to put those combined assets to work for our clients throughout the Southwest.”

Keleher & McLeod has operated in New Mexico since 1915 as a commercial and civil trial law firm, and has also provided legal services for regulatory, banking, appellate and tribal law issues.

The firm operates out of offices based in Albuquerque and Phoenix.