The Albuquerque Isotopes and Spectra Hospitality are accepting applications for dozens of seasonal game day jobs available during the upcoming season, according to a release.

A list of all open Isotopes positions and information about how to apply for food service positions at Spectra is available at www.milb.com/albuquerque.

Game day positions can be expected to run from mid-March to mid-October, depending on the position, the release said.